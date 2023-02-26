search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Buy Tickets
HomeGolf NewsErnie Els hits out at LIV Golf's South African contingent

Golf News

Ernie Els hits out at LIV Golf's South African contingent

By Michael McEwan22 February, 2023
Ernie Els LIV Golf LEague Tour News Louis Oosthuizen Branden Grace Charl Schwartzel
Ernie Els

Add Ernie Els to the list of players unhappy with some of his fellow pros for jumping ship to LIV Golf.

Specifically, the four-time major champion is unhappy with his fellow South Africans who have joined the Saudi-funded league.

The Stinger GC side is captained by Louis Oosthuizen and comprises former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, as well as Dean Burmester and Branden Grace. 

• Dustin Johnson splits with long-time sponsor

• Tiger targeting majors after Riviera return

Speaking to the Palm Beach Post, Els revealed how those players' decision to align with the Greg Norman-fronted organisation had changed his relationship with them.

"I was disappointed they never asked me my opinion," he said. "I had them in the foundation (in South Africa), looked after them as youngsters. They flew with me, they stayed at my house. Kind of nurtured them to get onto the PGA Tour.

"It just was done in a way I didn't like."

Els added that, whilst he still plays occasionally with Grace, he no longer sees Schwartzel and is not in touch with Oosthuizen.

"They have gone about it the wrong way," he added. "They've really up-ended a lot of good the game stands for. The whole thing just doesn't sit right."

• Pettersen set for back-to-back Solheims

• LIV Golf announces full 2023 team rosters

The former world No.1 also rejected the idea of LIV Golf getting world ranking points, saying there's "no way" that can happen.

"How in the hell can you give that any serious consideration?" he said. "It's not a strokeplay event. You're playing a team event with 48 players. There is no way they can get ranking points."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ernie Els

Related Articles - LIV Golf LEague

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Louis Oosthuizen

Related Articles - Branden Grace

Related Articles - Charl Schwartzel

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LIV Golf Mayakoba: Full prize money, leaderboard & payout
Brooks Koepka insists Bryson DeChambeau feud is over
Sir Nick Faldo blasts Sergio Garcia over Rory McIlroy criticism
Jon Rahm’s start to the season in stats
Puerto Rico Open: Preview & betting tips

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
How to stop hooking the ball
Callaway
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
See all videos right arrow