FootJoy and The PGA launch #FJThanksaPGAPro competition

FootJoy and The PGA have teamed up to launch a social competition that celebrates

and thanks PGA Professionals who have gone above and beyond serving their members and local communities over the past year.







The campaign builds on a long-standing partnership between the two organisations. Launched today, the competition invites golfers to share stories of how their PGA Professional has supported them using the hashtag, #FJThanksaPGAPro.

The initiative follows on from a record year of golf in the UK&I, with the highest participation levels in the game, adding to the challenges PGA Professionals face as they support and facilitate the running of the grassroots game.

Two overall PGA Professional winners will be handpicked by a combined FJ and PGA panel and rewarded by PGA Principal Partner, Therabody, who will offer their powerfully quiet percussive therapy device, the Theragun PRO, as a prize for their efforts.



Perfect for pre or post round, the Theragun PRO provides deep muscle treatment to enhance muscle recovery, release stress and tension, and soothe discomfort. In addition to the main prizes, three other nominated PGA Pros will be randomly selected to win a pair of FJ MyJoys.

Robert Maxfield, chief executive of the PGA, said, “FootJoy has been a long supporter of The PGA and our Members, but also a champion of the wider grassroots game. The #FJThanksaPGAPro campaign demonstrates this support, rallying the golf community together and reflecting on the efforts of our members during a turbulent, yet exciting time for the game.



“There are so many stories of PGA Professionals going above and beyond to support the community and support the game, and we look forward to shining a deserving light on these over the next month.”

The competition will also reward golfers who participate and share their support for PGA Professionals. The first 50 participants to share their nominations will receive a pair of FJ ProDry socks, whilst those who nominate the five winning PGA pros will be eligible to receive a pair of MyJoys, with one lucky winner selected randomly per Pro.



To qualify, all entries must include the hashtag #FJThanksaPGAPro and tag both FJ and the PGA on social media using the handles, @FootJoyEuropeand @ThePGA.



The winners of the competition will be announced on 17th December. Good Luck!