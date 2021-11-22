search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFootJoy and The PGA launch #FJThanksaPGAPro competition

Golf News

FootJoy and The PGA launch #FJThanksaPGAPro competition

By David Cunninghame17 November, 2021
FootJoy FJ #FJThanksaPGAPro pga PGA professionals Robert Maxfield
Foot Joy Thanks A Pga Pro 1

FootJoy and The PGA have teamed up to launch a social competition that celebrates
and thanks PGA Professionals who have gone above and beyond serving their members and local communities over the past year.



The campaign builds on a long-standing partnership between the two organisations. Launched today, the competition invites golfers to share stories of how their PGA Professional has supported them using the hashtag, #FJThanksaPGAPro.

The initiative follows on from a record year of golf in the UK&I, with the highest participation levels in the game, adding to the challenges PGA Professionals face as they support and facilitate the running of the grassroots game.

Foot Joy Thanks A Pga Pro 2

Two overall PGA Professional winners will be handpicked by a combined FJ and PGA panel and rewarded by PGA Principal Partner, Therabody, who will offer their powerfully quiet percussive therapy device, the Theragun PRO, as a prize for their efforts.

• FJ's AW21 range is packed with ‘must have’ garments

Perfect for pre or post round, the Theragun PRO provides deep muscle treatment to enhance muscle recovery, release stress and tension, and soothe discomfort. In addition to the main prizes, three other nominated PGA Pros will be randomly selected to win a pair of FJ MyJoys.

Robert Maxfield, chief executive of the PGA, said, “FootJoy has been a long supporter of The PGA and our Members, but also a champion of the wider grassroots game. The #FJThanksaPGAPro campaign demonstrates this support, rallying the golf community together and reflecting on the efforts of our members during a turbulent, yet exciting time for the game.

• FootJoy Premiere Series shoes – FIRST LOOK!

“There are so many stories of PGA Professionals going above and beyond to support the community and support the game, and we look forward to shining a deserving light on these over the next month.”

The competition will also reward golfers who participate and share their support for PGA Professionals. The first 50 participants to share their nominations will receive a pair of FJ ProDry socks, whilst those who nominate the five winning PGA pros will be eligible to receive a pair of MyJoys, with one lucky winner selected randomly per Pro.

• Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?

To qualify, all entries must include the hashtag #FJThanksaPGAPro and tag both FJ and the PGA on social media using the handles, @FootJoyEuropeand @ThePGA.

The winners of the competition will be announced on 17th December. Good Luck!

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - FJ

Related Articles - pga

Related Articles - PGA professionals

Related Articles - Robert Maxfield

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Old vs New Tech | How big are the gains going to be?
Titleist
play button
How to play Texas Scramble
Texas Scramble
play button
Which Callaway golf ball is right for me?
Callaway
play button
How to play Bingo Bango Bongo
Bingo Bango Bongo
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour unveils MASSIVE increase in financial incentives for players
The Masters: How the 2022 field looks right now
Frustrated Rory McIlroy "rips shirt" at DP World Tour Championship
Tiger Woods back hitting balls following horror car crash
Rory Sabbatini hit with DQ after for bizarre rules violation

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
Keep the club on plane in the takeaway
Watch
play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
play button
Increase your shoulder turn and improve your golf
Callaway
See all videos right arrow