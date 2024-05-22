Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The DP World Tour is set to impose tougher sanctions for players who do not shout “Fore!” at an appropriate time.

A representative at Wentworth HQ has confirmed to bunkered.co.uk that the new sanctions were agreed at a tournament committee on April 15th.

Players on the European circuit have been told that it is mandatory to make the warning cry when a shot is in danger of hitting spectators outside the rope line.

A memo sent out to players read: “Players are reminded that the use of the warning “fore!” remains the traditional and expected warning/etiquette when there is a danger of hitting someone (see Rules of Golf 1.2, Conduct Expected of all Players) and that DP World Tour Regulation (& Challenge Tour) F.I.2. (b) require all to “comply with normally accepted standards of golf etiquette.

“All players and caddies are therefore reminded that the use of such warnings is always expected where there is a risk of injury or danger of a ball hitting someone and is mandatory when a shot may land outside the rope line.

“Given the serious nature of “ball strikes” at tournaments, following the Tournament Committee meeting on 15th April, 2024, it has been agreed that if any player does not shout “FORE” when it was clear to the Tournament Director this should have been the case, the player will be deemed to have breached the Regulation and appropriate sanctions will be imposed.”

The new sanctions, which “aren’t pre-defined and may depend on the situation”, will be first implemented at this week’s Soudal Open in Belgium, which kicks off the DP World Tour’s European Swing.

LIV Golf’s Thomas Pieters stars in his hometown event, making his first appearance on the DP World Tour since joining the Saudi-backed circuit in February 2023.

Pieters is eligible via the National Spots category, which provides exemptions for native players who have not qualified for the event.

