Former Masters champion makes huge Rory McIlroy claim

Golf News

Former Masters champion makes huge Rory McIlroy claim

By Lewis Fraser04 April, 2022
Ian Woosnam Masters 2022 Masters Rory McIlroy Scottie Scheffler Viktor Hovland
Rory Mc Ilroy Iron Play

Former Masters champion Ian Woosnam has said Rory McIlroy needs to sort his iron game out if he wants to contend at Augusta National.

The 1991 Green Jacket winner told Boyle Sports, that without a solid iron game, Rory McIlroy is going to struggle at this year’s Masters.

The current world No. 9 is searching for the final piece of his career grand-slam jigsaw, but he hasn’t yet been able to win at Augusta National.

• Erik van Rooyen to shave moustache after Masters

Woosnam said that “If you drive it down and drive it well, which is one of McIlroy’s benefits, it should suit him down to the ground.

“McIlroy this year has been struggling with his irons a little bit and you really need to be a good iron player at Augusta and get that ball into the right position. If you don’t do that, you’ll struggle to two-putt and hole the longer puts to keep you in contention.”

The Welsh golf legend went on to say that he thinks Tiger Woods could be up against it this year, thanks to the tough walk around Augusta National.

“People have to remember how difficult it is to walk around Augusta - even if you’re feeling fit it’s a hard walk,” said the 64-year-old.

“I haven’t seen or read about him coming back. I haven’t seen his name not withdrawn from it but after watching the tournament with his son, he still looked like he was struggling a little bit.”

• Tiger and the Masters: Your questions answered

However, Woosnam was confident that the crop of young players in the field will be contending come Sunday afternoon.

“Scheffler, Morikawa and Hovland are three great players who will be at the top for many years,” said Woosnam.

“I think all three have a great chance for the tournament. I love the way Hovland plays, he hits so many great iron shots.

“He’s a bit of a fader but Jack Nicklaus did alright didn’t he?”

