"It's coming off": Erik van Rooyen to shave famous moustache after Masters

It’s made him one of the most recognisable golfers on tour – but Erik van Rooyen has vowed to chop his famous moustache after the Masters.

The South African’s impressive facial hair, which he admitted he didn’t think he would keep, has been turning heads for months.

But now the 32-year-old reckons it’s time for it to go.

Speaking exclusively to bunkered.co.uk, van Rooyen insisted the secret to his handlebars is “pure genes”.

“My grandfather had a big stash his whole life and I used to do it for Christmas as well,” he said.

"This one just lingered for much longer and it seemed like the people really liked it, so it stayed on my face for much longer than I anticipated.

“But I think after Augusta it’s coming off and that’s the end of it.”



Van Rooyen is set to make his second Masters appearance after having to withdraw through injury on his debut in 2020.



And he is anxious to make up for lost time in his bid to break his major duck.

“I'm definitely licking my chops,” he said.

“It being your first Masters and having to withdraw it is always quite disappointing. I can't wait to get back there and I'm quite buzzing.

“We all place so much attention on Augusta or the Open Championship and I guess all the majors. I don't know if you put too much pressure on it or put too much emphasis on it. It can absolutely backfire as well.

“I'm trying to just keep it as low-key as possible and try and approach it just like I would any other event.”