Golf News

Golf course forced to redevelop due to coastal erosion

By Jamie Hall17 December, 2022
Hartlepool Golf Club coastal erosion club news
Hartlepool Golf Club

A golf course is being forced into a major redevelopment due to the threat of coastal erosion.

Hartlepool Golf Club, in the north-east of England, has revealed plans which effectively mean four new holes.

Club officials say several holes are “at high risk of being lost to coastal erosion”.

Proposals have been lodged with Hartlepool Borough Council which, if approved, would see the four of the first five holes significantly altered.

The first hole would have a new green constructed, while new tees would be put in place at the second, third and fifth.

Further works would be carried out to realign fairways.

Councillors are expected to make a decision on the plans next month.

Hartlepool is the latest golf club to issue a stark warning over the threat of coastal erosion.

Last month Montrose Golf Links – the fifth oldest course in the world – warned it is “disappearing” as a result of erosion caused by climate change.

Officials claimed they are losing “two or three metres a year” due to the issue and said they may have to consider relocating.

Bosses hit out at Angus Council and the Scottish Government, claiming “nothing has been done” to rectify the problem.

“We lost a metre in the 1970s and 80s,” said John Adams, the former chairman.

“We’re now looking at two or three metres a year, it just keeps going.”

