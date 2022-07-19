search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGraeme McDowell announces NFT sale, gets slammed

Golf News

Graeme McDowell announces NFT sale, gets slammed

By Jamie Hall19 July, 2022
Graeme McDowell nfts LIV Golf LIV Series Trending Twitter
Graeme Mc Dowell Nft

At some point, Graeme McDowell is going to realise it’s better to tweet nothing at all.

Not content with the barrage of hate he received for suggesting the Open should feature a shotgun start, the former US Open champion is at it again.

Just days after that particular furore died down, the former Ryder Cup star faced a backlash after announcing a sale of non-fungible tokens.

• Louise Duncan set to turn pro

• Edinburgh Airport roasted after clubs left behind

McDowell, who made the switch to LIV Golf earlier this year, has teamed up with Angry Apes Country Club, which builds golf-themed NFTs which are then sold.

“We worked hard to build a fantastic NFT with a brilliant roadmap and incentive program,” he wrote.

Needless to say, the world of social media was not impressed with his latest antics.

McDowell was accused of “shilling for scams” - a reference to criticism of NFTs which raise concerns about plagiarism and fraud.

He was also accused of “encouraging people to take high-risk gambles”.

• Smith reveals how many beers fit in Claret Jug

• PGA and DP World tours set for tough week

NFTs are digital files which are bought and sold. Their ownership is stored using blockchain technology, allowing them to be traded.

However, the movement has faced heavy criticism over a lack of security or regulation, comparisons with pyramid or Ponzi schemes and “rug-pull” scams, where developers deliberately increase the value of the product then sell their tokens en masse to lock in profits while wrecking its value.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Graeme McDowell

Related Articles - nfts

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - LIV Series

Related Articles - Trending

Related Articles - Twitter

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Graeme McDowell announces NFT sale, gets slammed
Pharmacist takes Pro-Am spot in first-ever Golf Lottery draw
Scots prospect Louise Duncan turns pro
Paddy Power offers ridiculous odds on next LIV defectors
Open champion Cam Smith reveals how many beers fit in Claret Jug

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow