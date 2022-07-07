Ian Poulter welcomes decision to let him play Scottish Open

Ian Poulter has welcomed the decision to allow him to participate in this week’s Genesis Scottish Open

The Englishman was one of three players who challenged the DP World Tour’s decision to ban LIV golfers from pegging it up at The Renaissance through the International Dispute Resolution Centre.

The independent arbitrator last night granted Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding an injunction against the sanctions, enabling them to join the field in East Lothian this week.

Speaking from the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland, the Ryder Cup hero – who has played in the first two LIV Golf Invitational Series events staged so far – defended his decision to take action against the tour, saying he “didn’t have any other choice”.

“I feel pretty good,” said Poulter. “I feel like it was the right decision and I'm looking forward to the week.

“I wouldn't have appealed if I didn't think it was the right thing to do. I don't feel I have done anything different to how I've played golf over the last 24 years so I didn't have any other choice.

"I'm not going to sit back when I feel that it's slightly unjust – we followed the procedures that were in play.”

“There were obviously going to be ramifications for playing, but they were never set out in stone. They were just always communicated that they haven't decided. So, I have to move on with my life and not wait for decisions to be made the way they're making their decisions.”



Another LIV ‘rebel’ Graeme McDowell revealed yesterday that he has been receiving death threats on social media over his commitment to the Saudi-funded circuit. Poulter says he, too, has been subjected to similar messages.

“I'm reading the same stuff,” he said. "Sometimes it's a dangerous forum to sit there and start reading because people don't know the full background, the reasons for your decision so therefore they take it upon themselves to give you their thoughts.

“It's not a great forum right now for bedtime reading. It's quite distressing in some respects but people are entitled to their opinions. It has got extremely nasty unfortunately.”

