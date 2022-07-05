search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBilly Horschel hits out at LIV Golf "hypocrites"

Golf News

Billy Horschel hits out at LIV Golf "hypocrites"

By Michael McEwan05 July, 2022
Billy Horschel DP World Tour LIV Golf Tour News
Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel has launched an impassioned defence of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, urging the players who have defected to LIV Golf to just "go away".

Speaking ahead of this week's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance, the Floridian insisted that he "can't be diplomatic about it anymore" in a stinging rebuke of the players who have jumped ship for the Saudi-funded start-up.

His comments came little more than 12 hours after three players - Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding - were granted an injunction against sanctions imposed upon them by the DP World Tour, which will allow them to play in Scotland this week.

"I believe they made their bed," said the 35-year-old. "They decided to go play on that tour and they should go play there. They shouldn't be coming back over by DP World Tour or the PGA Tour. 

• LIV rebels win legal challenge against DPWT

• Pro leaps to defence of DP World Tour over LIV

"To say that they wanted to also support this tour, Whether DP or PGA Tour going forward while playing LIV tour, is completely asinine.

"To play the PGA Tour, you gotta play 15 events. Their schedules are now going to be 14 so they’re going to play 29 tournaments a year to still hold their membership on the PGA Tour? That’s ridiculous. 

“Just coming to play the big events on DP World Tour, yeah, that helps. But that's not supporting the tour."

The reigning BMW PGA champion added that he harbours no ill will towards anybody who has decided to play with LIV Golf. 

• Caddie criticises DP World Tour

However, he says that he has grown frustrated by events of recent weeks. 

"Those guys made their bed. They say that's what they want to do. So just leave us alone. Honestly.

"They keep talking about how the PGA Tour doesn't listen. I've been really frustrated by it because there's a lot of guys that are hypocrites, that aren't telling the truth and that are lying about some things. I just I can't stand to sit here anymore and be diplomatic about it."

• Patrick Reed out of Genesis Scottish Open

Horschel also hit out at some of the rationale LIV players have used to explain their defections. Amongst them, wanting to spend more time with family.

"I'm not seeing my family for five weeks but that is what my wife and I decided," he said.

"Am I crying about it? No. I'm living my dream of trying to play golf professionally and support my family financially.

"I'm just tired of this."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Billy Horschel

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Billy Horschel hits out at LIV Golf "hypocrites"
The 150th Open: Early betting guide
The 150th Open: Long-range weather forecast
LIV rebels win legal challenge to play Scottish Open
Pro leaps to defence of DP World Tour over LIV Golf

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
play button
Stop de-lofting your club
Watch
play button
Don’t de-loft your clubface
Watch
See all videos right arrow