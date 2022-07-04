search
Golf News

Caddie tweets criticism of DP World Tour

By Jamie Hall04 July, 2022
DP World Tour Genesis Scottish Open PGA Tour European Tour
Caddie Bibs

The strategic partnership between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour has left the European circuit a “joke”, according to a top caddie.

Ian Finnis, who loops for Tommy Fleetwood, claimed players are now playing for less money than they were before DP World’s lucrative sponsorship deal began earlier this year.

And he also claimed regular players are being squeezed out of this week’s Scottish Open as a result of the field being split between the two tours.

• Patrick Reed out of Genesis Scottish Open

• Sergio Garcia in rant at DP World Tour stars

Replying to Sky Sports’ Jamie Weir on Twitter, Finnis wrote: “[DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley] promised a better European Tour once DP World was announced then we play for less money!

“And then members who play every week on DP World can’t even play Scottish Open because PGA Tour wants to play!”

Last week the two tours announced an expansion of their agreement, which will now run until 2035.

• Law earns "dream" major debut at St Andrews

• LIV rebel "no longer welcome" at home club

Under the terms of the partnership, the top ten players on the DP World Tour will earn PGA Tour cards for the following season.

The PGA Tour has also increased its stake in its European counterpart to 40%, while the DP World Tour has guaranteed increasing prize funds for the next five years.

