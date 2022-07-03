search
David Law earns "dream" major debut at St Andrews

Golf News

David Law earns "dream" major debut at St Andrews

By Michael McEwan03 July, 2022
David Law finished tied-fourth at the Horizon Irish Open to punch his ticket for The 150th Open at St Andrews then beamed: "It's a dream come true."

The Scot went into the week at Mount Juliet knowing that the top-three finishers not already qualified for the milestone major would be heading for the Old Course.

He closed with a five-under 67, which included a superb up-and-down at the last, to force his way into the mix.

With the already-exempt Adrian Meronk, Ryan Fox and Thriston Lawrence occupying the top-three places, Aberdonian Law - a protege of 1999 champion Paul Lawrie - secured one of the available berths alongside John Catlin and Fabrizio Zanotti.

It will be the one-time DP World Tour winner's debut appearance in a major championship - and suffice to say he's excited at the prospect.

“It’s a dream come true," said the 31-year-old. "I chose not to go to Final Qualifying last week so I could focus on this event and so now that getting a place has happened, I’m over the moon.

“I knew what was on the line for the putt on 18. I had a good look at the leaderboard and knew I was in with a chance as the other players ahead of me were exempt.

“Playing in front of those crowds is going to be amazing. I’ve never played a major before so to do it at St Andrews for the first time will be unbelievable.”

Law brings the total number of Scots in The Open field to three, joining mentor Lawrie and former European Tour 'Rookie of the Year' Bob MacIntyre. 

The remaining four places in the field will be played for at this week's Genesis Scottish - where three are up for grabs - and the Barbasol Championship.

