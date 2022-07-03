search
HomeGolf News"You're all f***ed!" - Sergio Garcia rants at DP World Tour players

Golf News

"You're all f***ed!" - Sergio Garcia rants at DP World Tour players

By bunkered.co.uk03 July, 2022
Sergio Garcia LIV Golf DP World Tour Tour News BMW International Open
Sergio Garcia Main

It has been claimed that Sergio Garcia launched an expletive-laden rant at fellow DP World Tour players during last week's BMW International Open in Germany.

The Telegraph has reported that the Spaniard had a huge locker room meltdown after being banned from the Scottish Open and fined by the DP World Tour for defecting to LIV Golf.

A player, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed: "The news [of the ban] came out during last week's BMW International. 

"Sergio flew off the handle, shouting 'This tour is s***, you're all f***ed, should have taken the Saudi money."

• Law earns "dream" major debut at St Andrews

• LIV rebel "no longer welcome" at home club

This is the second time in as many months that former Masters champion Garcia has come under fire for his behaviour. During the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac, he reacted angrily to being penalised for taking too long to look for a lost ball.

"I can't wait to leave this tour," he grumbled. "Can't wait to get outta here. A couple more weeks, and I won't have to deal with you anymore."

Soon after that, the Spaniard announced he was signing with LIV Golf. 

"Sergio's reputation had taken quite a hammering anyway before this, but this has sealed it for many of us," added The Telegraph's source.

• Zalatoris responds to LIV speculation

• LIV Golf responds to 9/11 protests

"The rant in America the other month was one thing, but this is his home tour, where he started, and he shouldn't forget that. Fair enough, he's taken the money. But he doesn't have to rub other players' noses in it."

Garcia has since stepped up his fight with the DP World Tour, reportedly putting his name to an open letter threatening legal action against the former European Tour unless it withdraws the sanctions it has imposed on its LIV rebels. 

He finished 26th in the second LIV Golf event in Portland at the weekend.

Golf News

Billy Horschel hits out at LIV Golf "hypocrites"
The 150th Open: Early betting guide
The 150th Open: Long-range weather forecast
LIV rebels win legal challenge to play Scottish Open
Pro leaps to defence of DP World Tour over LIV Golf

