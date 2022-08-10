ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

It’s a trip to Northern Ireland this week for the ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics, with two events running alongside each other.

The ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics, previously known as the Northern Ireland Open, will see two fields, one of men, one of women, both competing for equal prize funds, over the same golf courses.

Over the first two rounds, every player will play both Galgorm Castle and Massereene, before the halfway cut. From there, it’s two rounds over Galgorm Castle for both fields of players. Come Sunday night, there will be a ISPS HANDA World Invitational Men’s Champion and ISPS HANDA World Invitational Women’s Champion.

For the men, it is a DP World Tour event, while for the women, it is a co-sanctioned event between the LPGA and LET.

Up until last year, it was a European Challenge Tour event, but is known one of the most innovative eventsin world golf. The event is now also supported by Modest! Golf's Niall Horan, who is an event patron.

With that being said, let’s take a look at all the details for the week ahead...

ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2022 details

Courses: Galgorm Castle, Massereene

Course Stats: Galgorm Castle; Par 70/72, 7,200 yards/6,400 yards,

Massereene; Par 70/72, 6,600 yards/6,330 yards

Defending Champions: Daniel Gavins/Pajaree Anannarukarn

Purse: US$3 million (two equal prize funds of $1.5 million each for men and women)



ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2022 betting tips

Men:

Jordan Smith 10/1

John Catlin 16/1

Connor Syme 20/1

Johannes Veerman 20/1

Richard Mansell 20/1

David Law 22/1

Ewen Ferguson 22/1

Jens Dantorp 25/1

Richard Bland 25/1

Santiago Tarrio 25/1

The bunkered Bet:

Connor Syme 20/1

The Scot is coming off a runner-up finish last week in Wales, and there seems to be real momentum behind Scottish men’s golf at the moment. Syme will be hoping to go one better this week in a field where he will be one of the fancied players.

Women:

Georgia Hall 9/2

Leona Maguire 7/1

Linn Grant 8/1

Ryann O'Toole 18/1

A Lim Kim 20/1

Pajaree Anannarukarn 25/1

Leonie Harm 28/1

Maja Stark 28/1

Stephanie Kyricou 28/1

Allisen Corpuz 33/1

The bunkered Bet:

Emily Pedersen 40/1

The Dane has been in steady but improving form as of late, and seems long odds at 40/1. Her distance off-the-tee is a big advantage, and should see her in contention this week.

Always gamble responsibly.



ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics: How to watch

Both events run from Thursday to Sunday and will be broadcast on Sky Sports Golf. Coverage gets underway from 1.00pm every day, apart from Saturday, which is a 2.30pm start.

