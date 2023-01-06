search
Kathy Whitworth: Tributes paid to LPGA legend

Golf News

Kathy Whitworth: Tributes paid to LPGA legend

By Michael McEwan26 December, 2022
Kathy Whitworth LPGA Tour News women's golf
Kathy Whitworth

Tributes have poured in for golf great Kathy Whitworth who passed away on Christmas Eve. She was 83. 

A six-time major champion, Whitworth has the distinction of being the most prolific winner on any professional golf tour, with 88 LPGA victories to her name.  

Her remarkable haul began at the Kelly Girls Open in 1962 and ended at the 1985 United Virginia Bank Classic. But for 20 playoff defeats, she might have won more than 100 times on the circuit. 

In 1974, she won the Orange Blossom Classic for the fifth time, making her one of only four LPGA golfers have won the same tournament on five different occasions. She was the first LPGA to player $1million in 1981 and, in 1990, captained the US team in the inaugural Solheim Cup match.  

A seven-time LPGA ‘Player of the Year’ and an eight-time money winner, Whitworth was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1975. 

She died suddenly on Christmas Eve whilst celebrating with family and friends. 

Her long-time partner, Bettye Odle, said: Kathy left this world the way she lived her life, loving, laughing and creating memories.” 

LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan added: “The golf world and the world in general lost one of its most incredible women with the passing of Kathy Whitworth. Kathy was a champion in the truest sense of the word, both on the golf course and off.” 

Writing on Twitter, Annika Sorenstam said: “We are very sorry to hear about the sudden passing of Kathy. As the LPGA‘s all-time wins, leader, and a total class act, she will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and close friends. Thanks for setting the bar so high, Kathy.” 

Dame Laura Davies described the news of Whitworth’s passing as “a sad day golf” whilst tennis great Billie Jean King called Whitworth “a trailblazer and a true champion”. 

