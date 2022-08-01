Masters legend’s wife takes aim at Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau’s “tee times at Augusta are numbered”, according to the wife of former Masters champion Ben Crenshaw.

In an apparent reference to the 28-year-old's move to LIV Golf, Julie Crenshaw appeared to claim he will be unable to play in the year’s first major.

Augusta’s stance on the Saudi-backed breakaway league's players taking part in the Masters is not yet clear.

• Ian Poulter roasted over LIV team video



• Donald Trump greets "rich as hell" LIV stars

However, both the R&A and USGA have hinted qualification criteria could be changed for the Open and US Open.

DeChambeau, one of the highest-profile defectors to LIV, has raised eyebrows in the past with his approach to the iconic venue, proclaiming in 2021 he would reduce it to a par 67.

According to Mrs Crenshaw, the divisive big-hitter also attempted to give her husband advice on how to putt on its famous greens.

“Gentle Ben” won the tournament in 1984 and 1995, and is regarded as one of the best putters in history. DeChambeau is still looking for his first green jacket.

• Luke Donald to be named Ryder Cup captain



• Bob MacIntyre calls on LIV stars to "tell the truth"



Tagging DeChambeau on Twitter, she wrote: “You tried to tell my husband how you putt Augusta greens. He was kind enough to listen to your BS.

“He’s got two green jackets, you’ve got zero. Next time you should do more listening, but then again your tee times at Augusta are numbered.”