Donald Trump greets “rich as hell” LIV stars

Given it is being held at Donald Trump’s Bedminster course in New Jersey, this week’s LIV Golf event was never going to be a quiet affair.

The former president of the US is not known for holding back his views, and is not afraid of being controversial either.

It took until dinner on Wednesday evening for Trump to make his mark. Greeting players and their families ahead of a meal, he announced: “Congratulations, you’re all rich as hell.”

The moment was captured in a video posted on Instagram by Ashley Perez, the wife of LIV player Pat.

Trump added: “The ones that don’t sign, maybe something’s going to happen and they’re going to say ‘why the hell didn’t I sign?’

“They’ll get a big ‘thank you, you were very loyal to the PGA Tour’.”

Trump’s comments are a reference to the vast appearance fees and prize money paid out to the players taking part in the 54-hole, no-cut events.

Two have already been held, with Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace each banking $4 million for three days’ work after topping the individual standings at Centurion Club and Pumpkin Ridge respectively.

Several players, including Henrik Stenson, who was removed as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain following his switch to LIV last week, are set to make their debuts at Bedminster.