Norman: PGA Tour “trying to destroy” LIV Golf

Greg Norman accused the PGA Tour of “trying to destroy” LIV Golf and revealed he will make no more attempts to negotiate with commissioner Jay Monahan.

The former world No.1, now the CEO of the Saudi-backed rebel tour, claimed he wanted LIV to be “inclusive”.

However, he has seen attempts to co-operate with the established tours repeatedly rebuffed.

In an interview with The Australian, Norman said: "This notion we're trying to destroy tours is not true. The PGA Tour is trying to destroy us, it's as simple as that.

"The PGA Tour has not sat down and had a conversation with myself or any of my investors.

"We tried awfully hard, I know I did personally for the past year. When we knew we were never going to hear from them, we just decided to go.

"We have no interest in sitting down with them, to be honest with you, because our product is working."

Monahan has taken a hardline stance on LIV, handing indefinite suspensions to any member who takes part in the series.

DP World Tour sanctions, including fines and bans from co-sanctioned events, are currently on hold until a legal challenge is heard next year.

LIV’s fifth event begins on Friday at Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago.