Official: Bryson DeChambeau signs with LIV Golf

Golf News

Official: Bryson DeChambeau signs with LIV Golf

By Michael McEwan10 June, 2022
Bryson De Chambeau Pga Tour

It's official.

Bryson DeChambeau has signed a deal to play on the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The 28-year-old former US Open champion will make his debut on the new start-up circuit in its second event, scheduled to take place at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland later this month.

DeChambeau joins a growing roster of high-profile players competing on the new Saudi-funded circuit, which also includes Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter. 

By signing a deal with LIV, the American will also now be suspended indefinitely by the PGA Tour in line with an announcement made by commissioner Jay Monahan yesterday. He will also not be eligible to represent the United States in the Presidents Cup.

The signing of DeChambeau was made during the second round of the historic LIV Golf Invitational London, which kicked off on Thursday at Centurion Club near London.

The news comes just a week after DeChambeau explained why he would NOT be joining the LIV rebel alliance. 

“For me, I personally don't think that at this point in time I'm in a place in my career where I can risk things like that," said the world No.28.

"I'm loyal to my family that I've created around me with sponsors and everything. 

"I'm just going to keep playing professional golf and enjoy it wherever it takes me, play with the best players in the world. That's really all I've got, that's what I'll do for the rest of my life, because I want to be one of the best players in the world."

Now, though, just like fellow defector Johnson, he appears to have a huge change of heart.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said: "Bryson DeChambeau is an exciting addition to LIV Golf’s supercharged style of play. 

"He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence.

"He’s not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game. The power and energy he brings to the course will deliver added electricity to our competition in Portland and beyond."

There are intensifying rumours that DeChambeau could soon be joined in making the switch by compatriots Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler.

