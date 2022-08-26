search
Changes galore! PGA Tour's dramatic overhaul - at a glance!

Golf News

Changes galore! PGA Tour's dramatic overhaul - at a glance!

By Jamie Hall24 August, 2022
PGA Tour LIV Golf Jay Monahan Rory McIlroy Tour News
Pga Tour Changes

Today has been another historic day for the PGA Tour and men’s golf.

A raft of radical changes have been unveiled in response to the threat posed by Greg Norman's LIV Golf enterprise, while there was also news of a new competition to complement the existing schedule.

• Rory and Tiger unveil PGA Tour team event

• Monahan rules out Tour return for LIV rebels

The tour also made its stance more emphatic than ever on LIV as more big names prepare to defect to the controversial Saudi-funded start-ip in the coming days.

Let us run you through the main takeaways from a huge day in the world of professional golf...

• The top players will commit to a 20-event PGA Tour schedule of "elevated events", each of which has an average purse of $20 million.

• These events include Sentry Tournament of Champions ($15m); WGC-Dell Match Play ($20m); The Memorial ($20m); and the Genesis Invitational ($20m).

• The FedEx Cup Playoffs will comprise the FedEx St Jude Championship ($20m); BMW Championship ($20m) and Tour Championship / FedEx Cup bonus pool ($75m)

• Four more events will also be elevated to have purses of at least $20m.

• Players will also be required to play three additional FedEx Cup events of their choice.

PIP is changing, with the top 20 players now rewarded and the prize pot doubled to $100m. 

• Fully-exempt players are guaranteed a $500,000 earnings assurance, while non-exempt members will receive a travel stipend.

• The tour will fund any gaps in earnings, while new and returning members will receive money up front.

• Players must play 15 events to be eligible.

• The travel stipend is for non-exempt members and pays $5,000 for every missed cut. It subsidises expenses and does not impact purses.

• Additionally, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' TMRW Sports have unveiled TGL, a “tech-infused” stadium golf league with teams of PGA Tour players designed to complement the existing schedule.

• Commissioner Jay Monahan also added there is no way back for LIV Golf players who want to return to the PGA Tour.

