Changes galore! PGA Tour's dramatic overhaul - at a glance!

Today has been another historic day for the PGA Tour and men’s golf.

A raft of radical changes have been unveiled in response to the threat posed by Greg Norman's LIV Golf enterprise, while there was also news of a new competition to complement the existing schedule.

The tour also made its stance more emphatic than ever on LIV as more big names prepare to defect to the controversial Saudi-funded start-ip in the coming days.

Let us run you through the main takeaways from a huge day in the world of professional golf...

• The top players will commit to a 20-event PGA Tour schedule of "elevated events", each of which has an average purse of $20 million.



• These events include Sentry Tournament of Champions ($15m); WGC-Dell Match Play ($20m); The Memorial ($20m); and the Genesis Invitational ($20m).

• The FedEx Cup Playoffs will comprise the FedEx St Jude Championship ($20m); BMW Championship ($20m) and Tour Championship / FedEx Cup bonus pool ($75m)

• Four more events will also be elevated to have purses of at least $20m.

• Players will also be required to play three additional FedEx Cup events of their choice.

• PIP is changing, with the top 20 players now rewarded and the prize pot doubled to $100m.



• Fully-exempt players are guaranteed a $500,000 earnings assurance, while non-exempt members will receive a travel stipend.

• The tour will fund any gaps in earnings, while new and returning members will receive money up front.

• Players must play 15 events to be eligible.

• The travel stipend is for non-exempt members and pays $5,000 for every missed cut. It subsidises expenses and does not impact purses.

• Additionally, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' TMRW Sports have unveiled TGL, a “tech-infused” stadium golf league with teams of PGA Tour players designed to complement the existing schedule.

• Commissioner Jay Monahan also added there is no way back for LIV Golf players who want to return to the PGA Tour.