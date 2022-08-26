PGA Tour announces massive PIP increase

On another seismic day for golf, the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Programme (PIP) has received a huge boost in prize money.

In a raft of announcements, the PGA Tour has said that the scheme, which rewards players for their presence on social media amongst other things, will now pay out even more cash to double the number of PGA Tour stars.

PIP will now reward 20 players, rather than ten.



The bonus pool has also risen to $100m, as opposed to the $50m that had previously been announced for the 2022/23 season.

• Woods and McIlroy launch new company

• LIV target "commits future" to PGA Tour

The scheme will now reward “top players” based on how well they perform across the following key metrics: internet searches; general awareness; golf fan awareness; media mentions; and broadcast exposure.

Previously, the scheme, won last year by Tiger Woods, rewarded players based on their social media reach.



However, this will no longer be part of the conversation going forward. Instead, players will now be compensated based on their "awareness criteria", as outlined above.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan added that PIP's elevated status would result in greater transparency in terms of how the scheme is assessed and the rewards divided.

"We've shared the results in the past, or last year with the membership," he said. "Clearly as we make this transition and enlarge the numbers of players that are eligible for it, I expect that there will be even greater interest.

• PGA Tour in bid to unseal LIV contracts

• No return for LIV players to PGA Tour

"That's something that we'll continue to think through, particularly as we've changed the criteria."

Monahan also dismissed any suggestion that the PGA Tour might relinquish its charitable status to become a "for profit" organisation.

He said: "The 501(c)6 status and the integrity of that and all it does for us, that's always going to be a central fabric to who we are as an organisation. It will always be that way.

"That's a point of differentiation for the TOUR, and that will continue to be that way."

