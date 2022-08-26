search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour announces massive PIP increase

Golf News

PGA Tour announces massive PIP increase

By Lewis Fraser24 August, 2022
PGA Tour PIP Jay Monahan Tiger Woods Social media Tour News
Pga Tour

On another seismic day for golf, the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Programme (PIP) has received a huge boost in prize money.

In a raft of announcements, the PGA Tour has said that the scheme, which rewards players for their presence on social media amongst other things, will now pay out even more cash to double the number of PGA Tour stars.

PIP will now reward 20 players, rather than ten.

The bonus pool has also risen to $100m, as opposed to the $50m that had previously been announced for the 2022/23 season.

• Woods and McIlroy launch new company

• LIV target "commits future" to PGA Tour

The scheme will now reward “top players” based on how well they perform across the following key metrics: internet searches; general awareness; golf fan awareness; media mentions; and broadcast exposure.

Previously, the scheme, won last year by Tiger Woods, rewarded players based on their social media reach.

However, this will no longer be part of the conversation going forward. Instead, players will now be compensated based on their "awareness criteria", as outlined above.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan added that PIP's elevated status would result in greater transparency in terms of how the scheme is assessed and the rewards divided.

"We've shared the results in the past, or last year with the membership," he said. "Clearly as we make this transition and enlarge the numbers of players that are eligible for it, I expect that there will be even greater interest.

• PGA Tour in bid to unseal LIV contracts

• No return for LIV players to PGA Tour

"That's something that we'll continue to think through, particularly as we've changed the criteria."

Monahan also dismissed any suggestion that the PGA Tour might relinquish its charitable status to become a "for profit" organisation.

He said: "The 501(c)6 status and the integrity of that and all it does for us, that's always going to be a central fabric to who we are as an organisation. It will always be that way.

"That's a point of differentiation for the TOUR, and that will continue to be that way."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - PIP

Related Articles - Jay Monahan

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Social media

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

BMW PGA Championship: 18 LIV Golf stars included in field
Tour pro wins "worst hole-in-one prize ever"
Scottie Scheffler explains bizarre "butt crack" injury
Rory McIlroy responds to Cam Smith rift rumours
"Hypocrites”: Lee Westwood rips PGA Tour stars

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
play button
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow