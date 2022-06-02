search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour star rips setup at high school golf event

Golf News

PGA Tour star rips setup at high school golf event

By Jamie Hall30 May, 2022
Billy Horschel Iowa 3A State Golf tournament PGA Tour Trending Golf News Viral Video
Unfair Green

You probably saw it over the weekend. Yes, the video of golfers at a girls’ high school event battling an almost-impossible pin position.

Footage emerged at the weekend of several players at the 3A State Golf tournament at River Valley in Iowa who knocked putts close at the 18th, only to see them roll back down the slope – or even off the green altogether.

The average score on the hole was a quadruple-bogey, with the hole wrecking more than a few cards.

• Scott: "I didn't know if I'd ever play again"

• Montgomerie wades into Mickelson controversy

Upon seeing videos of the event, golf fans roundly slammed those responsible for the setup.

And the incident even caught the attention of PGA Tour star Billy Horschel, who didn’t hold back in his assessment.

“Feel bad for these girls!,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Absolute joke by these officials in Iowa to embarrass these young ladies. These officials should be banned from setting up a course in the future.

“This isn’t an accident... they knew what they were doing when they set that hole location. I bet these young ladies handled it better than I would!”

• Bryson DeChambeau "close" to return

• LPGA star "considered crashing car"

River Valley’s own website describes the hole as “one of the most notorious on the golf course”, with the green almost 100 feet above the tee.

"Try to keep your ball in the fairway as this will help get it up to the green,” it adds.

“When making your club choice, remember to factor in the hill. Try to keep your ball below the hole when hitting in to this three-tiered green that slopes severely from back to front."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Billy Horschel

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Trending

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - Viral Video

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour promises to punish LIV Golf rebels
Rory McIlroy takes pop at LIV Golf Series field
PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant killed in car accident
CONFIRMED: Players announced for first LIV Golf Series event
Matt Fitzpatrick rules out LIV Series switch... for now

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
play button
Increase your shoulder turn and improve your golf
Callaway
See all videos right arrow