PGA Tour star rips setup at high school golf event

You probably saw it over the weekend. Yes, the video of golfers at a girls’ high school event battling an almost-impossible pin position.

Footage emerged at the weekend of several players at the 3A State Golf tournament at River Valley in Iowa who knocked putts close at the 18th, only to see them roll back down the slope – or even off the green altogether.

The average score on the hole was a quadruple-bogey, with the hole wrecking more than a few cards.

Upon seeing videos of the event, golf fans roundly slammed those responsible for the setup.

And the incident even caught the attention of PGA Tour star Billy Horschel, who didn’t hold back in his assessment.

“Feel bad for these girls!,” he wrote on Instagram.

No, the golfers weren't bad, but this had to have been the most unfair pin placement I've ever seen. This slope gave the athletes no chance. pic.twitter.com/F7OyqIjbkO — Jake Brend (@jakebrend32) May 28, 2022

“Absolute joke by these officials in Iowa to embarrass these young ladies. These officials should be banned from setting up a course in the future.

“This isn’t an accident... they knew what they were doing when they set that hole location. I bet these young ladies handled it better than I would!”

River Valley’s own website describes the hole as “one of the most notorious on the golf course”, with the green almost 100 feet above the tee.

"Try to keep your ball in the fairway as this will help get it up to the green,” it adds.

“When making your club choice, remember to factor in the hill. Try to keep your ball below the hole when hitting in to this three-tiered green that slopes severely from back to front."