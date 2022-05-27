search
Colin Montgomerie wades into Phil Mickelson controversy

Golf News

Colin Montgomerie wades into Phil Mickelson controversy

By Jamie Hall26 May, 2022
Colin Montgomerie backed Phil Mickelson to make a comeback to professional golf despite his current exile.

Mickelson is currently taking a self-imposed break from the game amid controversy over comments he made about the LIV Series and Saudi regime.

He has not played since February and pulled out of his title defence at last week’s PGA Championship.

• LPGA star "considered crashing car"

• Bryson DeChambeau "close" to return

But Scottish legend Montgomerie insisted the American is missed – and wants to see him back in action.

“Let's hope so,” he said when asked whether the 51-year-old could return to the game.

“Let's hope he comes back to the PGA Tour.

“PGA Tour made Phil Mickelson, and let's hope Phil Mickelson comes back to the PGA Tour where it started and where it should finish.”

• Is this the worst qualifying round ever?

• Robert MacIntyre hits back at PGA critics

Mickelson had been openly courted by the Saudi-backed LIV Series and was thought to be on the brink of joining before comments emerged earlier this year.

Writer Alan Shipnuck released the excerpts from a conversation held last November where Mickelson criticised the Saudis’ human rights record and admitted he was only looking for “leverage” over PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.


