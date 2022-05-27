search
HomeGolf News"Daftys": Robert MacIntyre hits back at US PGA critics

"Daftys”: Robert MacIntyre hits back at US PGA critics

By Jamie Hall24 May, 2022
Robert MacIntyre had a tough weekend at the US PGA.

After making the cut in Oklahoma, Scotland’s top-ranked male golfer struggled on Saturday and Sunday, carding rounds of 80 and 76 to finish 17-over for the week.

It was his ninth made cut in his first nine majors, but the Oban native has been faced with claims he should be performing better.

However, MacIntyre is clearly not bothered, and took to social media to have a swipe back at his critics.

Quoting a tweet which highlighted a number of top stars’ top tens in their first ten majors, he said: “All the daftys saying [I’m] needing to do better. Calm down, it’s still early.”

In his nine major starts so far, MacIntyre has two top-ten finishes.

That puts him level with Dustin Johnson, Greg Norman and Nick Faldo, and ahead of the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Seve Ballesteros.

He’ll have the opportunity to climb even higher on that list in his tenth major start, although he may have to wait until the Open at St Andrews.

MacIntyre has not yet qualified for next month’s US Open, and will need a strong performance at the Porsche European Open to change that with the world’s top 60 after that week making it to Brookline.

