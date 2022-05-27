search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUS PGA 2022: Full prize money breakdown

Golf News

US PGA 2022: Full prize money breakdown

By Jamie Hall23 May, 2022
US PGA PGA Championship Justin Thomas Prize money The majors
Us Pga Prize Money

The dust is settling on the 2022 PGA Championship, with Justin Thomas taking home his second title after beating Will Zalatoris.

He is the latest golfer to join the sport’s pantheon of multiple major winners, and is also taking home a cool $2.7 million in the process. 

A record $15 million was up for grabs at this year’s tournament, making it the richest PGA in history. 

Here’s how it was divided up among the stars... 

US PGA 2022 - Full prize money payout

1.Justin Thomas - $2,700,000 

2. Will Zalatoris - $1,620,000 

T3. Cameron Young - $870,000 

T3. Mito Pereira - $870,000 

T5. Tommy Fleetwood - $530,416 

T5. Chris Kirk - $530,416 

T5. Matt Fitzpatrick - $530,416 

8. Rory McIlroy - $436,600 

T9. Brendan Steele - $400,000 

T9. Tom Hoge - $400,000 

T9. Abraham Ancer - $400,000 

T9. Seamus Power - $400,000 

• Justin Thomas wins US PGA

• 9 things Justin Thomas gets for PGA win

T13. Cameron Smith - $291,250  

T13. Tyrrell Hatton - $291,250  

T13. Justin Rose - $291,250  

T13. Xander Schauffele - $291,250  

T13. Lucas Herbert - $291,250  

T13. Davis Riley - $291,250  

T13. Max Homa - $291,250 
 
T20. Talor Gooch - $203,750 

T20. Sam Burns - $203,750  

T20. Webb Simpson - $203,750 
 
T23. Rickie Fowler - $166,250 

T23. Shane Lowry - $166,250  

T23. Aaron Wise - $166,250  

T23. Lucas Glover - $166,250  

T23. Joaquin Niemann - $166,250  

T23. Kevin Na - $166,250  

T23. Stewart Cink - $166,250 
 
T30. Adri Arnaus - $153,750 

T30. Bernd Wiesberger - $153,750  

T30. Tony Finau - $153,750  

T30. Bubba Watson - $153,750 
 
T34. Keith Mitchell - $71,250  

T34. Marc Lieshman - $71,250  

T34. Jordan Spieth - $71,250  

T34. Brian Harman - $71,250  

T34. Patrick Reed - $71,250  

T34. Matt Kuchar - $71,250  

T34. Gary Woodland - $71,250 
 
T41. Kevin Streelman - $51,250  

T41. Viktor Hovland - $51,250  

T41. Troy Merritt - $51,250  

T41. Adam Schenk - $51,250  

T41. Luke List - $51,250  

T41. KH Lee - $51,250  

T41. Cameron Tringale - $51,250 

• Who is Mito Pereira?

• Tyrrell Hatton rages at Southern Hills greens
 
T48.  Jon Rahm - $35,000  

T48. Cam Davis - $35,000  

T48. Denny McCarthy - $35,000  

T48. Keegan Bradley - $35,000  

T48. Harold Varner III - $35,000  

T48. Laurie Canter - $35,000 
 
54. Ryan Fox - $29,250 
 
T55. Collin Morikawa 

T55. Francesco Molinari - $28,750  

T55. Jason Day - $28,750  

T55. Brooks Koepka - $28,750  

T55. Sebastian Munoz - $28,750 
 
T60. Jason Kokrak- $27,000 

T60. Si Woo Kim - $27,000  

T60. Louis Oosthuizen - $27,000  

T60. Lanto Griffin - $27,000  

T60. Charl Schwartzel - $27,000  

T60. Hideki Matsuyama - $27,000  

T60. Rikuya Hoshino - $27,000  

T60. Russell Henley - $27,000 
 
68. Billy Horschel - $25,000 
 
T69. Kramer Hickok - $24,750 

T69. Beau Hossler - $24,750 

T71. Adam Hadwin - $24,500 

T71. Thomas Pieters - $24,500 

T71. Justin Harding - $24,500 

T71. Shaun Norris - $24,500 

T75. Maverick McNealy - $24,000  

T75. Patton Kizzire - $24,000 
 
77. Robert MacIntyre - $23,800  
 
78. Sepp Straka - $23,700 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - US PGA

Related Articles - PGA Championship

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - Prize money

Related Articles - The majors

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Nelly Korda to return at US Women's Open
Golf fans to get even more benefits ahead of 150th Open
Michelle Wie West to “step away” from LPGA
Colin Montgomerie wades into Phil Mickelson controversy
International field set for Scottish Men’s Open Championship

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
Swing it like Joe Miller says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow