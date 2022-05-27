US PGA 2022: Full prize money breakdown

The dust is settling on the 2022 PGA Championship, with Justin Thomas taking home his second title after beating Will Zalatoris.

He is the latest golfer to join the sport’s pantheon of multiple major winners, and is also taking home a cool $2.7 million in the process.

A record $15 million was up for grabs at this year’s tournament, making it the richest PGA in history.

Here’s how it was divided up among the stars...

US PGA 2022 - Full prize money payout



1.Justin Thomas - $2,700,000

2. Will Zalatoris - $1,620,000

T3. Cameron Young - $870,000

T3. Mito Pereira - $870,000

T5. Tommy Fleetwood - $530,416

T5. Chris Kirk - $530,416

T5. Matt Fitzpatrick - $530,416

8. Rory McIlroy - $436,600

T9. Brendan Steele - $400,000

T9. Tom Hoge - $400,000

T9. Abraham Ancer - $400,000

T9. Seamus Power - $400,000

T13. Cameron Smith - $291,250

T13. Tyrrell Hatton - $291,250

T13. Justin Rose - $291,250

T13. Xander Schauffele - $291,250

T13. Lucas Herbert - $291,250

T13. Davis Riley - $291,250

T13. Max Homa - $291,250



T20. Talor Gooch - $203,750

T20. Sam Burns - $203,750

T20. Webb Simpson - $203,750



T23. Rickie Fowler - $166,250

T23. Shane Lowry - $166,250

T23. Aaron Wise - $166,250

T23. Lucas Glover - $166,250

T23. Joaquin Niemann - $166,250

T23. Kevin Na - $166,250

T23. Stewart Cink - $166,250



T30. Adri Arnaus - $153,750

T30. Bernd Wiesberger - $153,750

T30. Tony Finau - $153,750

T30. Bubba Watson - $153,750



T34. Keith Mitchell - $71,250

T34. Marc Lieshman - $71,250

T34. Jordan Spieth - $71,250

T34. Brian Harman - $71,250

T34. Patrick Reed - $71,250

T34. Matt Kuchar - $71,250

T34. Gary Woodland - $71,250



T41. Kevin Streelman - $51,250

T41. Viktor Hovland - $51,250

T41. Troy Merritt - $51,250

T41. Adam Schenk - $51,250

T41. Luke List - $51,250

T41. KH Lee - $51,250

T41. Cameron Tringale - $51,250

T48. Jon Rahm - $35,000

T48. Cam Davis - $35,000

T48. Denny McCarthy - $35,000

T48. Keegan Bradley - $35,000

T48. Harold Varner III - $35,000

T48. Laurie Canter - $35,000



54. Ryan Fox - $29,250



T55. Collin Morikawa

T55. Francesco Molinari - $28,750

T55. Jason Day - $28,750

T55. Brooks Koepka - $28,750

T55. Sebastian Munoz - $28,750



T60. Jason Kokrak- $27,000

T60. Si Woo Kim - $27,000

T60. Louis Oosthuizen - $27,000

T60. Lanto Griffin - $27,000

T60. Charl Schwartzel - $27,000

T60. Hideki Matsuyama - $27,000

T60. Rikuya Hoshino - $27,000

T60. Russell Henley - $27,000



68. Billy Horschel - $25,000



T69. Kramer Hickok - $24,750

T69. Beau Hossler - $24,750

T71. Adam Hadwin - $24,500

T71. Thomas Pieters - $24,500

T71. Justin Harding - $24,500

T71. Shaun Norris - $24,500

T75. Maverick McNealy - $24,000

T75. Patton Kizzire - $24,000



77. Robert MacIntyre - $23,800



78. Sepp Straka - $23,700