US PGA 2022: Full prize money breakdown

The dust is settling on the 2022 PGA Championship, with Justin Thomas taking home his second title after beating Will Zalatoris.
He is the latest golfer to join the sport’s pantheon of multiple major winners, and is also taking home a cool $2.7 million in the process.
A record $15 million was up for grabs at this year’s tournament, making it the richest PGA in history.
Here’s how it was divided up among the stars...
US PGA 2022 - Full prize money payout
1.Justin Thomas - $2,700,000
2. Will Zalatoris - $1,620,000
T3. Cameron Young - $870,000
T3. Mito Pereira - $870,000
T5. Tommy Fleetwood - $530,416
T5. Chris Kirk - $530,416
T5. Matt Fitzpatrick - $530,416
8. Rory McIlroy - $436,600
T9. Brendan Steele - $400,000
T9. Tom Hoge - $400,000
T9. Abraham Ancer - $400,000
T9. Seamus Power - $400,000
• 9 things Justin Thomas gets for PGA win
T13. Cameron Smith - $291,250
T13. Tyrrell Hatton - $291,250
T13. Justin Rose - $291,250
T13. Xander Schauffele - $291,250
T13. Lucas Herbert - $291,250
T13. Davis Riley - $291,250
T13. Max Homa - $291,250
T20. Talor Gooch - $203,750
T20. Sam Burns - $203,750
T20. Webb Simpson - $203,750
T23. Rickie Fowler - $166,250
T23. Shane Lowry - $166,250
T23. Aaron Wise - $166,250
T23. Lucas Glover - $166,250
T23. Joaquin Niemann - $166,250
T23. Kevin Na - $166,250
T23. Stewart Cink - $166,250
T30. Adri Arnaus - $153,750
T30. Bernd Wiesberger - $153,750
T30. Tony Finau - $153,750
T30. Bubba Watson - $153,750
T34. Keith Mitchell - $71,250
T34. Marc Lieshman - $71,250
T34. Jordan Spieth - $71,250
T34. Brian Harman - $71,250
T34. Patrick Reed - $71,250
T34. Matt Kuchar - $71,250
T34. Gary Woodland - $71,250
T41. Kevin Streelman - $51,250
T41. Viktor Hovland - $51,250
T41. Troy Merritt - $51,250
T41. Adam Schenk - $51,250
T41. Luke List - $51,250
T41. KH Lee - $51,250
T41. Cameron Tringale - $51,250
• Tyrrell Hatton rages at Southern Hills greens
T48. Jon Rahm - $35,000
T48. Cam Davis - $35,000
T48. Denny McCarthy - $35,000
T48. Keegan Bradley - $35,000
T48. Harold Varner III - $35,000
T48. Laurie Canter - $35,000
54. Ryan Fox - $29,250
T55. Collin Morikawa
T55. Francesco Molinari - $28,750
T55. Jason Day - $28,750
T55. Brooks Koepka - $28,750
T55. Sebastian Munoz - $28,750
T60. Jason Kokrak- $27,000
T60. Si Woo Kim - $27,000
T60. Louis Oosthuizen - $27,000
T60. Lanto Griffin - $27,000
T60. Charl Schwartzel - $27,000
T60. Hideki Matsuyama - $27,000
T60. Rikuya Hoshino - $27,000
T60. Russell Henley - $27,000
68. Billy Horschel - $25,000
T69. Kramer Hickok - $24,750
T69. Beau Hossler - $24,750
T71. Adam Hadwin - $24,500
T71. Thomas Pieters - $24,500
T71. Justin Harding - $24,500
T71. Shaun Norris - $24,500
T75. Maverick McNealy - $24,000
T75. Patton Kizzire - $24,000
77. Robert MacIntyre - $23,800
78. Sepp Straka - $23,700