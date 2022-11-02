R&A dismisses Donald Trump Turnberry claim

The R&A has dismissed Donald Trump’s claim the organisation is ready to take the Open back to Turnberry.

Golf’s oldest major has not been held at the Ayrshire links since 2009, with the former US president buying the venue in 2014.

After last year’s Capitol riots, R&A chief Martin Slumbers said the tournament would not return “until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself”.

Trump claimed ahead of LIV Golf’s team championship in Miami that the governing body “wants to come back”.

"It is rated the number one course in Europe now,” he said.

“We did a big surgery on Turnberry and it has got great reviews, even from people who hate me."

But the R&A has since confirmed there has been no change in its position on the matter.

"There is no change to our position since the statement we made in January 2021,” a spokeswoman told bunkered.co.uk.

It means the Open will not be held at Turnberry – widely regarded as one of the finest courses on the rota – for the “foreseeable future”, per the statement issued by R&A officials following the riots last January.

The organisation added it does not believe the focus remaining solely on the golf, players and course “is achievable in the current circumstances”.