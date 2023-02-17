search
Report: Two-time DP World Tour winner joining LIV Golf

Golf News

Report: Two-time DP World Tour winner joining LIV Golf

By Michael McEwan16 February, 2023
LIV Golf Dean Burmester Tour News
Liv Golf Flag

A two-time DP World Tour winner is expected to be one of the new faces announced by LIV Golf in the next 24 hours.

According to The Times sports correspondent Tom Kershaw, Dean Burmester is on his way to the Saudi-funded enterprise.

The world No.62 is set to join Stinger GC captained by his fellow South African Louis Oosthuizen.

He is expected to make his debut in the LIV Golf League when the new season gets under way in Mexico next week.

• Scottish Golf set to increase affiliation fees

• Johnson suffers blow ahead of new LIV season

Burmester, 33, turned professional in 2010. An eight-time winner on the Sunshine Tour, he secured his first DP World Tour title in 2017 at the Tschwane Open. He added a second just over four years year in the 2021 Tenerife Open.

In August 2022, he finished fourth at the at the Albertsons Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, which went a long way towards him finishing inside the top-25 on the tour's end-of-year standings, securing him a PGA Tour card for the current season.

He has made eight starts on the PGA Tour this season, missing only one cut, and currently lies 74th on the FedEx Cup standings.

He finished in a tie for 41st on his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

• Scheffler regains world No.1 spot

Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz have already made the jump to LIV, having been announced yesterday as part of Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC.

It has been rumoured that Phil Mickelson is set to add two players to his Hy Flyers GC roster.

