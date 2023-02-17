search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Buy Tickets
HomeGolf NewsDustin Johnson suffers blow ahead of new LIV season

Golf News

Dustin Johnson suffers blow ahead of new LIV season

By Michael McEwan13 February, 2023
Dustin Johnson LIV Golf Tour News OWGR
Dustin Johnson Owgr

Two-time major champion Dustin Johnson has been hit with a blow ahead of the new LIV Golf League season.  

The 38-year-old has fallen outside the top 50 on the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in 13 years.

As of this week, Johnson is now the 51st best player on the planet according to the latest OWGR standings, one place below fellow American J.T. Poston.

Less than two years ago, he was top of the standings, where, to date, he has spent a combined 135 weeks – third only to Tiger Woods (683) and Greg Norman (331).

• Tiger Woods confirms PGA Tour comeback

• Scheffler regains world No.1 spot

Johnson, who was one of the first players to jump ship for LIV, hasn’t been ranked this low since January 2010.

It leaves only five LIV Golf players – Cam Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch and Harold Varner III – inside the world’s top-50.

He hasn’t collected a single ranking point since last summer’s The 150th Open at St Andrews, where he finished in a tie for sixth. He might have bagged some at the Saudi International last week but was forced to withdraw ahead of the tournament with a back injury.

It’s not as though Johnson hasn’t been competitive since his switch to LIV. In seven events on the Saudi-funded circuit, he won once (in Boston) and had five other top-eight finishes.

• Tiger shares plans for 8,000 YARD course

• Augusta National confirms changes to 13th

His current position is likely to intensify calls for the ranking to include LIV players. An application was submitted to the OWGR board by the upstart enterprise last year but, as yet, no decision has been made.

Last month, it was revealed that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and his DP World Tour counterpart Keith Pelley had recused themselves from voting on the LIV application.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - OWGR

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ryder Cup hopeful Thomas Pieters joining LIV Golf
Olympic legend blasts Tiger Woods over tampon apology
Tiger Woods says sorry for tampon joke
LIV Golf dealt a blow in latest court ruling against PGA Tour
Legendary golf referee John Paramor dies aged 67

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
Take the club away on the correct path
Watch
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
See all videos right arrow