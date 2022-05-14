Richard Bland IN for LIV Invitational Series

DP World Tour legend Richard Bland confirmed he has signed up for the first LIV Series event next month.

The 49-year-old is just the second player, after Phil Mickelson, to publicly confirm their plans to play in the controversial Saudi-backed series.

Bland refused to be drawn on his reasons for doing so, but confirmed to reporters ahead of the British Masters that he has requested to play in the curtain-raiser at Centurion Club.

"I have and if it's ok, that's where I want to leave it," Bland said when he was asked whether he had signed up.

"For now, I want to concentrate on this tournament and I want to respect Betfred and the British Masters. So yes I have, but right now, the DP World Tour is my 100% focus this week.

"I want to make a good defence of my title and I'll leave it there."

Bland became the oldest first-time winner in tour history last year when he won the British Masters.

It was his 473rd start since turning professional.

Since then, he has climbed inside the top 50 of the world rankings.

Although only Bland and Mickelson have confirmed their intention to play at Centurion Club, other top stars are understood to have signed up.

Among them are believed to be 15 of the top 100 players in the world – including major winners Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen.