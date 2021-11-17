search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScots pro retains European Tour card - but only just!

Golf News

Scots pro retains European Tour card - but only just!

By Michael McEwan14 November, 2021
David Drysdale AVIV Dubai Championship European Tour Tour News Race to Dubai Scottish news
David Drysdale

David Drysdale has retained his playing rights on the European Tour after a day of drama in Dubai. 

The 46-year-old was left to sweat on his future after missing the cut in the AVIV Dubai Championship. 

However, despite late pressure, he was able to hold on to 121st place on the Race To Dubai - the cut off for retention of cards via the season-long rankings.

• McIlroy splits with coach Cowen

• Ishikawa in trouble after quarantine breach

Drysdale, who made his 500th European Tour appearance in July 2020, has now guaranteed himself of an 18th consecutive season on the circuit during which he will hope to secure his long-awaited first victory. 

The Cockburnspath golfer is one of nine Scots to secure full playing privileges for the soon-to-be DP World Tour in 2022. He joins Robert MacIntyre, Calum Hill, Grant Forrest and Richie Ramsay, as well as David Law, Connor Syme, Scott Jamieson and Marc Warren in finishing inside the card-holder spots.

Former Ryder Cup star Stephen Gallacher will join them, with his 2019 Indian Open winner's exemption still having another year to run.

Ewen Ferguson and Craig Howie will join them, the pair having secured their cards last weekend through the Challenge Tour rankings.

• European Tour to re-brand as DP World Tour

• New report makes Tiger Woods earnings claim

The European Tour season concludes this week with the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates where MacIntyre, Hill and Forrest will be the three sole Scots in the field. 

US duo Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel currently occupy the top two positions, with world No.1 Jon Rahm - third on the Race To Dubai at present - having opted to sit out this week's finale. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - David Drysdale

Related Articles - AVIV Dubai Championship

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Race to Dubai

Related Articles - Scottish news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Old vs New Tech | How big are the gains going to be?
Titleist
play button
How to play Texas Scramble
Texas Scramble
play button
Which Callaway golf ball is right for me?
Callaway
play button
How to play Bingo Bango Bongo
Bingo Bango Bongo
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Rory Sabbatini hit with DQ after for bizarre rules violation
Sam Torrance names his choice to be Europe's next Ryder Cup captain
FootJoy and The PGA launch #FJThanksaPGAPro competition
Updated plans lodged for new £100m Angus golf resort
Rory McIlroy admits to "massive guilt" over flying private

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
See all videos right arrow