Scots pro retains European Tour card - but only just!

David Drysdale has retained his playing rights on the European Tour after a day of drama in Dubai.

The 46-year-old was left to sweat on his future after missing the cut in the AVIV Dubai Championship.

However, despite late pressure, he was able to hold on to 121st place on the Race To Dubai - the cut off for retention of cards via the season-long rankings.

Drysdale, who made his 500th European Tour appearance in July 2020, has now guaranteed himself of an 18th consecutive season on the circuit during which he will hope to secure his long-awaited first victory.

The Cockburnspath golfer is one of nine Scots to secure full playing privileges for the soon-to-be DP World Tour in 2022. He joins Robert MacIntyre, Calum Hill, Grant Forrest and Richie Ramsay, as well as David Law, Connor Syme, Scott Jamieson and Marc Warren in finishing inside the card-holder spots.

Former Ryder Cup star Stephen Gallacher will join them, with his 2019 Indian Open winner's exemption still having another year to run.

Ewen Ferguson and Craig Howie will join them, the pair having secured their cards last weekend through the Challenge Tour rankings.

The European Tour season concludes this week with the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates where MacIntyre, Hill and Forrest will be the three sole Scots in the field.

US duo Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel currently occupy the top two positions, with world No.1 Jon Rahm - third on the Race To Dubai at present - having opted to sit out this week's finale.