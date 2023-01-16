Sony Open in Hawaii: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

The PGA Tour is back for 2023, and the players are in Hawaii.

It probably feels like the golf was never away, which is because thanks to the wraparound season we now enjoy, it really wasn’t.

Regardless, following last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, where Jon Rahm triumphed after Collin Morikawa relinquished a commanding lead, the players are still in Hawaii for the Sony Open, the first full field event of the calendar year.

You’ll hear a lot about ‘elevated events’ on the PGA Tour this year, but this week it’s a regular, run of the mill PGA Tour week.

For that reason, plenty of the big names have given this week a miss, but for those that do tee it up, that means a good opportunity to get the new year off to a flier.

It's also prime time for new gear going in professional's bags, so if you're big on your equipment, then keep an eye out for what's under the head covers this week.

Last year, Hideki Matsuyama produced one of the shots of the year, a 3-wood in a playoff against Russell Henley, to claim the win. Both those players are back in action this week.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the golf getting underway on Thursday.

Sony Open in Hawaii details

Course: Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

Course stats: 7,044 yards, par 70

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama

Purse: $7,900,000

Sony Open in Hawaii betting tips

Here's how the field is shaping up this week in Hawaii...

Tom Kim 12/1

Sungjae Im 14/1

Jordan Spieth 18/1

Hideki Matsuyama 18/1

Russell Henley 25/1

Corey Conners 28/1

Billy Horschel 30/1

Tom Hoge 30/1

Taylor Montgomery 33/1

Brian Harman 33/1

The bunkered Bet

Russell Henley

The 33-year-old won here back in 2013 and missed out in a playoff last year. He picked up his fourth PGA Tour win back in November, and looks in good shape to continue his strong form.

Always gamble responsibly. All odds correct at time of publication.



A (humble) message from the champion. 👋 pic.twitter.com/Hc2SP4sAVk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 17, 2022

Sony Open in Hawaii how to watch

It's a Thursday to Sunday event this week, and in the UK you can tune in via Sky Sports Golf. Here's the timings in full:

Thursday: 5pm

Friday: 5pm

Saturday: 7.30pm

Sunday: 11pm

