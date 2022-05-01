Study reveals the UK's quietest golf courses

Golf is an increasingly popular pastime – but for those with hearing impairments, it can be tricky.

Background noise, especially wind, can cause problems with hearing aids, an issue which could discourage those with difficulty hearing from taking up the sport.

However, hearing aid manufacturer ReSound has carried out a study to establish the courses in the UK with the least amount of background noise caused by wind.

There are some surprising results...

West Sussex Golf Club

One of the most natural courses in the UK, West Sussex is set against the backdrop of the South Downs. ReSound claims it also has the least background noise caused by wind, meaning it tops the table.

Royal St George’s

Surprisingly, links courses feature heavily on this list despite their reputation for wind. Last year’s Open venue Royal St George’s is one of them.

Woodhall Spa

Refurbished by renowned architect Tom Doak, Woodhall Spa was voted the 54th best track in the world. It’s also the third quietest course in the UK.

Royal Cinque Ports

Another links course, Royal Cinque Ports is a prestigious former Open venue. It ranks just below its neighbour Royal St George’s.

Kingsbarns

The first Scottish entry on the list, Kingsbarns is the fifth quietest place for a game, according to ReSound’s study.

Old Course, St Andrews

Staying in Fife, just down the coast from Kingsbarns is the most famous course in the world. As well as hosting this year’s Open, the 150th, the Old Course has among the smallest amounts of background noise.

Royal Birkdale

Open venues feature extremely heavily on this list, and Royal Birkdale is next up. It’s been home to a variety of other tournaments, including the Ryder Cup.

Carnoustie

Regarded by some as the toughest course on the Open rota, Carnoustie is known to bare its teeth. But according to ReSound, it’s also among the quietest courses in the country.

Turnberry

Rounding off ReSound’s list is Turnberry, another former Open venue. It’s regarded as one of the most stunning courses in the whole of the UK.