The 150th Open: Early betting guide

The world’s best golfers will soon gather in St Andrews for the 150th edition of golf’s oldest and most prestigious championship: The Open.

With this being a landmark year in the event’s history, there is even more buzz about the build-up than usual.

Collin Morikawa is bidding to become the first man since Padraig Harrington in 2008 to successfully defend the Claret Jug but a string of other huge names will be out to spoil his plans, not least world No.1 Scottie Scottie, the new US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and a resurgent Rory McIlroy.

Who do the bookies currently fancy to become the new ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ in this most momentous of years?

Keep scrolling to find out...

All odds correct at the time of publication and subject to change. Always gamble responsibly.

The 150th Open: Latest odds

Rory McIlroy – 9/1

Jon Rahm – 12/1

Scottie Scheffler – 14/1

Justin Thomas – 16/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick – 20/1

Collin Morikawa – 20/1

Jordan Spieth – 22/1

Xander Schauffele – 25/1

Cameron Smith – 25/1

Will Zalatoris – 25/1

Shane Lowry – 25/1

Dustin Johnson – 28/1

Patrick Cantlay – 30/1

Hideki Matsuyama – 33/1

Viktor Hovland – 33/1

Brooks Koepka – 33/1

Louis Oosthuizen – 40/1

Tyrrell Hatton – 40/1

Sam Burns – 45/1

Tommy Fleetwood – 45/1

Bryson DeChambeau – 50/1

Tony Finau – 50/1

Sungjae Im – 50/1

Tiger Woods – 50/1

Joaquin Niemann – 55/1

Justin Rose – 60/1

Paul Casey – 66/1

Robert MacIntyre – 75/1

Seamus Power – 80/1

Daniel Berger – 80/1

Corey Conners – 80/1

Sergio Garcia – 80/1

Jason Day – 80/1

Adam Scott – 80/1

Cameron Young – 80/1

Patrick Reed – 80/1

Marc Leishman – 80/1

Abraham Ancer – 80/1

Rickie Fowler – 100/1

Max Homa – 100/1

Lee Westwood – 100/1

Billy Horschel – 100/1

Webb Simpson – 100/1

Ryan Fox – 100/1

Harold Varner III – 100/1

Mito Perreira – 100/1

