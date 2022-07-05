search
The 150th Open: Long-range weather forecast

Golf News

The 150th Open: Long-range weather forecast

By bunkered.co.uk05 July, 2022
The 150th Open The Open Major Championships St Andrews Weather
St Andrews Old Course 150Th Open

After all the build-up, hype and excitement, the 150th Open is almost upon us.

This landmark edition of golf’s oldest and most prestigious championship takes place over the Old Course in St Andrews from July 14-17, where Collin Morikawa will attempt to become defend the title he won at Royal St George’s last year.

This will be the 30th time that the Old Course has staged the battle for the Claret Jug and, as ever, the weather is expected to one of the famous old links’ biggest defences.

If it’s dry and flat calm, expect the scores to be low. But if the wind picks up? Well, all bets are off.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the long-range forecast for The Open, courtesy of Q Weather...

Tuesday

Warm (between 14˚C and 22˚C) with scattered showers and a 14mph south-westerly wind.

Wednesday

Cloudy but largely dry, again with warm temperatures and a similar wind to Tuesday.

Thursday

A return to the wetter conditions of Tuesday but, crucially, only a gentle breeze.

Friday

The coolest day so far and mainly dry albeit overcast. The wind, however, will pick up, blowign to around 16mph.

Saturday

Another cloudy day with temperatures similar to Friday and only a slight chance of rain with a gentle south-westerly breeze.

Sunday

A potentially wet finish to the championship with showers forecast throughout the day but only the slightest breeze out of the east and temperatures peaking at 19˚C.

