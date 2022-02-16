The 50 Greatest European Male Golfers

As Europe’s success in the Ryder Cup over the past 30 to 40 years demonstrates, the continent has been blessed with a number of truly superb golfers.

Indeed, since World War II, 42 men’s major championships have been won by European golfers, whilst ten of the 24 players to have been ranked No.1 on the OWGR have also come from Europe, chalking up a combined 444 weeks atop the standings.

With that in mind, we decided to celebrate the very best of the male golfers from the continent.

Our sole caveat was that they had to have turned professional since WWII, hence there’s no Dai Rees, Max Faulkner, Harry Vardon or, indeed, others who might have a legitimate claim to making these rankings.

With that said, let’s say hello to Europe’s fab 50...