Tiger Woods "to walk Augusta before Masters decision"

Tiger Woods will walk the course at Augusta before making a decision over whether to play the Masters.

Taylor Zarzour, a host on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, claimed the 15-time major winner will visit this week with his team before making a final call on whether to play.

Zarzour cited information from contacts in Florida, where Woods lives and where he has been doing rehabilitation work following his near-fatal car crash last year.

• Masters rumours intensify after Tiger sighting



• Scots rookie wins Qatar Masters



So far there has been no word from Tiger’s camp about a change in his plans, with the official line still being that it is too early to say when he will return.

However, he is still listed in the field on the official Masters website, the tournament’s policy until a qualified player formally withdraws.

🚨Taylor Zarzour, host on Sirius XM PGA TOUR radio said this morning that his contacts in Florida have told him TW and his team will be heading to Augusta sometime this week — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) March 28, 2022

Footage also emerged over the weekend of the five-time winner hitting drives at Medalist, a popular practice stop for tour pros.

The video was deleted shortly after it was posted but then resurfaced.

• St Andrews lights up for Open countdown



• Chevron Championship: Full preview



Woods’ last action came in the PNC with son Charlie last year, and he admitted at the Genesis Invitational that his recovery has taken longer than he would have liked.

But the 46-year-old did vow to make a return to the PGA Tour.