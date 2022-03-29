search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods "to walk Augusta before Masters decision"

Golf News

Tiger Woods "to walk Augusta before Masters decision"

By Jamie Hall28 March, 2022
Tiger Woods The Masters Tiger Tracker SiriusXM PGA Tour radio Augusta National
Tiger Woods The Masters 2020

Tiger Woods will walk the course at Augusta before making a decision over whether to play the Masters.

Taylor Zarzour, a host on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, claimed the 15-time major winner will visit this week with his team before making a final call on whether to play.

Zarzour cited information from contacts in Florida, where Woods lives and where he has been doing rehabilitation work following his near-fatal car crash last year.

• Masters rumours intensify after Tiger sighting

• Scots rookie wins Qatar Masters

So far there has been no word from Tiger’s camp about a change in his plans, with the official line still being that it is too early to say when he will return.

However, he is still listed in the field on the official Masters website, the tournament’s policy until a qualified player formally withdraws.

Footage also emerged over the weekend of the five-time winner hitting drives at Medalist, a popular practice stop for tour pros.

The video was deleted shortly after it was posted but then resurfaced.

• St Andrews lights up for Open countdown

• Chevron Championship: Full preview

Woods’ last action came in the PNC with son Charlie last year, and he admitted at the Genesis Invitational that his recovery has taken longer than he would have liked.

But the 46-year-old did vow to make a return to the PGA Tour.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Related Articles - SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

Related Articles - Augusta National

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

bunkered Fantasy Golf is back for 2022!
"It's true!" - Donald Trump celebrates hole-in-one
Ewen Ferguson reveals how social media trolls fuelled Qatar win
Tiger Woods "to walk Augusta before Masters decision"
The Chevron Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
Complete your backswing
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow