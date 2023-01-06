Tour pro invites namesake to Masters after identity mix-up

Tour pro Scott Stallings has invited his namesake for a practice round at Augusta National after their case of mistaken identity was cleared up.

In what is already a contender for one of the best golf stories of 2023, Stallings, a 37-year-old playing on the PGA Tour, was left confused after he didn’t receive his invite to the Masters despite checking his mail “five times a day”.

However, he then received a message from another Scott Stallings, who also lives in Georgia and has a wife named Jennifer, explaining he had received the cherished envelope by mistake.

Although he plays golf, the other Stallings works as a realtor and is a self-confessed “90s-shooter”.

I promise you I wasn’t kidding! @TheMasters Invitation mailed to you. My wife made me do it! You’re Welcome @stallingsgolfpic.twitter.com/x0hTdPyXBS — TheStallingsTeam (@stallingsteam) January 2, 2023

He posted a picture on social media of himself posting the "very nice package” to his namesake – and now it appears the story has a happy ending for both Scott Stallings.

Barstool’s Dan Rapaport revealed Stallings the golfer has invited his namesake to the Masters and will host him for a practice round at Augusta.

Rapaport also revealed more details of how the incredible mix-up occurred, with Stallings the realtor owning a condo next to the former premises of Stallings the golfer’s management company.

Just caught up with Scott Stallings. He’ll be hosting the Other Scott Stalling at a Masters practice round in April!!!



Turns out the invitation was sent to a now-defunct management company, and the Other Scott Stallings owns a condo adjacent to the building. Wild coincidence. https://t.co/2JyadS3p0v — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) January 3, 2023