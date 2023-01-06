search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTour pro invites namesake to Masters after identity mix-up

Golf News

Tour pro invites namesake to Masters after identity mix-up

By Jamie Hall04 January, 2023
Scott Stallings PGA Tour The Masters
Augusta National

Tour pro Scott Stallings has invited his namesake for a practice round at Augusta National after their case of mistaken identity was cleared up.

In what is already a contender for one of the best golf stories of 2023, Stallings, a 37-year-old playing on the PGA Tour, was left confused after he didn’t receive his invite to the Masters despite checking his mail “five times a day”.

• Jon Rahm makes Masters prediction

• Legendary theme park unveils golf course plan

However, he then received a message from another Scott Stallings, who also lives in Georgia and has a wife named Jennifer, explaining he had received the cherished envelope by mistake.

Although he plays golf, the other Stallings works as a realtor and is a self-confessed “90s-shooter”.

He posted a picture on social media of himself posting the "very nice package” to his namesake – and now it appears the story has a happy ending for both Scott Stallings.

• FIRST LOOK: Srixon ZX MK II drivers

• Tributes pour in for Ryder Cup star Lane

Barstool’s Dan Rapaport revealed Stallings the golfer has invited his namesake to the Masters and will host him for a practice round at Augusta.

Rapaport also revealed more details of how the incredible mix-up occurred, with Stallings the realtor owning a condo next to the former premises of Stallings the golfer’s management company.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scott Stallings

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Majors

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour gives "a few" players Saudi green light
Report: LIV could give away UK TV rights for FREE
7 golfers to look out for in 2023
Tiger Woods accused of 'evading service of process' in antitrust case
The Masters: Two more players added to Augusta field

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
How to keep your swing on plane
Callaway
The correct ball position
Watch
Align your body at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow