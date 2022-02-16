Tributes paid to former Scottish Open winner Eduardo Romero

The world of golf is paying tribute to Eduardo Romero after his death at the age of 67.

Romero had been ill with cancer for some time and passed away at home in Argentina.

An eight-time winner on the European Tour, including the 2002 Scottish Open at Loch Lomond, he also won more than 80 titles in South America.

Latterly he served as mayor of his home city, Villa Allende.

Known affectionately as “El Gato” (the Cat), Romero was a much-loved figure on tour thanks to his sense of humour – but he was also a formidable competitor on the course.

He won professional titles across three different decades and also enjoyed success on the senior circuit, winning two majors.

Former Ryder Cup star turned broadcaster Ken Brown described him as “inspirational and generous” and said he was “always smiling”.

Colin Montgomerie, meanwhile, said: “Eduardo was one of the good guys.”

Golf photographer David Cannon – who has spent 38 years following the tour – said Romero was “one of the nicest men on earth”.

European Tour Group chief operating officer Keith Waters, who played alongside Romero in the 1980s and 90s, said he would be “sadly missed”.

"All of us at the European Tour group are sad to hear of the passing of Eduardo Romero.

"Eduardo had an enviable CV, with two senior majors and national opens of France, Scotland and Spain to his name.

"He was an important part of a special group of Argentinian golfers to have played on the European Tour in the 1980s and 1990s and then on the Seniors Tour in the 2000s, and he was a fun guy to be around who always played golf with a smile on his face.”