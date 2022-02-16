search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTributes paid to former Scottish Open winner Eduardo Romero

Golf News

Tributes paid to former Scottish Open winner Eduardo Romero

By Jamie Hall14 February, 2022
Eduardo Romero European Tour Scottish Open Ken Brown Colin Montgomerie Tour News
Eduardo Romero Scottish Open

The world of golf is paying tribute to Eduardo Romero after his death at the age of 67. 

Romero had been ill with cancer for some time and passed away at home in Argentina. 

An eight-time winner on the European Tour, including the 2002 Scottish Open at Loch Lomond, he also won more than 80 titles in South America. 

Latterly he served as mayor of his home city, Villa Allende. 

• Scottish Open becomes PGA Tour event

Known affectionately as “El Gato” (the Cat), Romero was a much-loved figure on tour thanks to his sense of humour – but he was also a formidable competitor on the course. 

He won professional titles across three different decades and also enjoyed success on the senior circuit, winning two majors. 

Former Ryder Cup star turned broadcaster Ken Brown described him as “inspirational and generous” and said he was “always smiling”. 

Colin Montgomerie, meanwhile, said: “Eduardo was one of the good guys.” 

Golf photographer David Cannon – who has spent 38 years following the tour – said Romero was “one of the nicest men on earth”. 

European Tour Group chief operating officer Keith Waters, who played alongside Romero in the 1980s and 90s, said he would be “sadly missed”. 

• DeChambeau plans to play Scottish Open

"All of us at the European Tour group are sad to hear of the passing of Eduardo Romero. 

"Eduardo had an enviable CV, with two senior majors and national opens of France, Scotland and Spain to his name. 

"He was an important part of a special group of Argentinian golfers to have played on the European Tour in the 1980s and 1990s and then on the Seniors Tour in the 2000s, and he was a fun guy to be around who always played golf with a smile on his face.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Scottish Open

Related Articles - Ken Brown

Related Articles - Colin Montgomerie

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Big-name duo confirmed for Scottish Open
Phil Mickelson admits 'using Saudi Golf League for leverage’
10 reasons to buy the latest edition of bunkered
Former major venue Oakland Hills devastated by fire
EXCLUSIVE Ryder Cup: The Belfry eyes 2035 bid as it exits running for 2031

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow