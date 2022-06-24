search
Golf News

US Open: Rory McIlroy reacts to latest near miss

By Jamie Hall20 June, 2022
It may have been yet another near miss, but Rory McIlroy insisted “the game is there”.

McIlroy’s eight-year drought in the four marquee events continued as he missed out at the US Open in Brookline.

He finished in a tie for fifth as Matt Fitzpatrick took the spoils in one of the most dramatic and exciting major Sundays in recent times.

But despite the disappointment of missing out once more, McIlroy was magnanimous.

And he insisted his time will come.

“The game's there,” McIlroy said.

“Another top five in a major. I guess doesn't really mean anything.

“I've got one more start next week in Hartford before I go to the Open Championship. I'll get two weeks of good rest before the Open and play some links golf and prepare and look forward to that.

“My game's in good shape. I've got one more chance this year to try to get that major.”

