Venue for 2022 Women's Scottish Open confirmed

Dundonald Links has been announced as the host venue for the 2022 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.

The Ayrshire resort will stage the championship for the fourth time and the first since 2017.

The announcement coincides with Dundonald’s unveiling of its brand-new clubhouse as part of a £25million development project.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open next year, and to be partnering with Trust Golf, VisitScotland, the LPGA, LET and IMG to deliver this prestigious event,” said club manager Ian Ferguson. “Since the event was last here in 2017, the course has undergone vast improvements and we can’t wait to showcase these to golf fans around the world.



“With all the improvements made to the course, we believe it will be the perfect place to showcase the top women golfers and give them a true links test.”

The dates for the tournament will be announced later today.

Dundonald Links has been undergoing a significant raft of improvements since it was bought from Loch Lomond Golf Club by Darwin Escapes in 2019

Its long-awaited new clubhouse features state-of-the-art leisure facilities and panoramic views towards the Isle of Arran. Built from sustainable and locally sourced natural materials, the clubhouse is located next to 22 new contemporary hotel rooms with an exclusive outdoor terrace and easy access to clubhouse facilities.

There are a further 18 luxury lodges designed and built with golfers in mind to include golf bag storage, drying areas, fully-equipped kitchens, and all-purpose putting greens situated among the lodges.



The golf course, meantime, has benefited from a seven-figure investment, with input from its original designer Kyle Phillips.

Paul Bush, the Director of Events with VisitScotland, said: “Dundonald Links already has a great reputation as a championship venue, and having previously hosted the Women’s Scottish Open, I’m delighted the event is returning to North Ayrshire, with Trust Golf as title partner.

“The investment from Darwin Escapes, with a new accommodation offering and an outstanding Clubhouse, not only adds world-class event facilities, but further enhances the tourism offering in the region and will hopefully encourage golfers and visitors to explore the great Ayrshire coastline in 2022 when Scotland plays host to arguably its greatest ever year of golf.”