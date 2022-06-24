Where will the 2023 US Open be played?

The US Open will break new ground in 2023 when the championship is staged at the Los Angeles Country Club for the first-ever time.



The ultra-exclusive club has staged a small handful of USGA tournaments in the past, most recently the 2017 Walker Cup, but the US Open represents a bold new chapter in its long history.

Established in 1897, just two years after the US Open, the club occupies one of the most valuable pieces of real estate in the world, sitting adjacent to the internationally renowned Beverly Hills, to which it moved in 1921.

• QUIZ: Non American winners of the US Open

• 6 potential Ryder Cup courses of the future

Its North Course has been worked on by various figures down the years – from Herbert Fowler to George C. Thomas – but underwent a significant transformation in 2010 when Gil Hanse was entrusted it to restore it to its former glory.

It staged its first tournament of any particular note in 1926, when Harry Cooper beat George Von Elm to win the Los Angeles Open. Four subsequent editions of the championship would be staged there between 1934 and 1940.



In 1930, Glenna Collett Vare defeated Virginia Van Wie to win the US Women’s Amateur Championship on the North Course, before Foster Bradley defeated future US PGA champion Al Geiberger in the final of 1954 US Junior Amateur.

However, that was the extent of LACC’s USGA pedigree until the membership reached out to the governing body to explore the possibility of hosting the 2017 Walker Cup. That led to the club landing the 2023 US Open.

• The very best opening holes in Scotland

Several famous names will have fond memories of that Walker Cup, incidentally. Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Champ and Will Zalatoris were on the US side that routed a GB&I team, featuring Robert MacIntyre, 19-7.

Morikawa won four points out of four, with Zalatoris also managing a perfect return with three points from his three matches.

The 123rd US Open will be staged on the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18, 2023.