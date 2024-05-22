He shot to worldwide fame when he won the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, but who is Cam Smith’s caddie?

However, it’s not just Smith himself that is key to his success, but also his caddie: Sam Pinfold.

The Australian also has a strong record at the Masters, where he has recorded three top-ten finishes. Cameron Smith also won the 2022 Players Championship, the PGA Tour’s flagship event, before joining LIV Golf.

The Cam Smith and Sam Pinfold player-caddie relationship dates back to 2014, when the Australian employed the New Zealander for two rounds in the New Zealand Open.

Prior to that, Pinfold worked for various players on the PGA Tour, often changing bags each week.

Pinfold is now caddying for Smith on the breakaway LIV Golf tour.

Cam Smith has kept Pinfold on his bag since they started working together, making them one of the longest running partnerships on the LIV circuit.