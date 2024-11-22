Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Lefty is one of the best players in golf’s modern history, winning multiple majors, but who is Phil Mickelson’s caddie?

Before March 2024, Mickelson’s caddie was his brother Tim Mickelson.

The Masters champion made a big change in 2017, splitting with long-time caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, who had been on his bag since 1992 and for all of his major wins. When they went their separate ways, Phil opted to replace him with a more familiar face.

Despite teaming up with his brother later in his career, Tim Mickelson has still experienced success alongside Phil, claiming victory at the 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship and the 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The brothers also enjoyed an incredible victory at the 2021 PGA Championship. It was Phil Mickelson’s sixth major title and the first with brother Tim on the bag.

However, just weeks before the 2024 Masters, Mickelson announced he and his brother were parting ways. And, almost immediately, Mickelson’s replacement was named.

Phil Mickelson’s caddie Jon Yarnbrough

Phil Mickelson’s caddie is now Jon Yarbrough.

The news of Mickelson’s familial split appeared to leave him in a race to find a new caddie before the 2024 Masters – his 31st start at Augusta National.

In a tribute on social media, Mickelson revealed that his brother Tim was retiring from caddie duties to focus on family life.

“I’ve had some great accomplishments in my career and getting to share them with my brother Tim has been beyond special,” Mickelson wrote. “I’m very lucky to have had him on the bag for me the past eight years and as my brother for life.

“So much has changed since he was single and we started working together. He’s found his life partner, Maranda, they’ve had their second son, and hopefully their family will continue to grow.

“While Tim is retiring from caddying, I’ll always cherish the many great moments we’ve shared on the course, and I look forward to many more special moments off the course, too.”

“He knows my game very well,” Mickelson explained after the change. “He knows what I do – and what I should do.”

Yarbrough, a caddie for more than 20 years and for Scott Stallings over the last decade, is now on Mickelson’s mag on the LIV Golf tour.

Yarbrough has previously caddied for Gary Woodland, Bill Haas, Smylie Kaufman and LPGA Tour stars Kelly Robbins, Morgan Pressel and Suzanne Pettersen.

Phil Mickelson’s previous caddies

Tim Mickelson’s career is just as steeped in golf as his brother Phil, as he has coached for eight years at the University of San Diego before moving on to coach Jon Rahm in his college years at Arizona State.

When Rahm turned professional in 2016, Tim worked for him as his agent at Lagardere Sports until his brother asked him to pick up his bag.

Meanwhile, the 25-year partnership between Phil Mickelson and his former caddie, Mackay, is one of the most famous player and caddie partnerships in golf history.

Mackay was inducted into the ‘Caddie Hall of Fame’ in 2017 and is now on the bag of fellow American Justin Thomas.