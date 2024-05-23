Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A duo of new golf resorts are set to open in Cyprus within the coming years.

It is hoped that they will boost economic development, create more jobs and attract more visitors to the island country in the Mediterranean.

Currently home to four golf destinations – Aphrodite Hills, Minthis, Secret Valley and Elea Estate – Cyprus is in the early stages of a fresh period of investment.

Among the projects showcased is Limassol Hills Golf Resort, which is currently under development.

Developed by Lanitis Golf Public Co, the first residential properties and golf course are expected to be unveiled later this year.

You can watch a flyover of the course at Limassol Hills below, which shows off elevated tees, narrow fairways, integrated lakes and views of Akrotiri Bay and the sea.

Limassol Hills will feature a collection of 750 villas, townhouses and apartments built around an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Cabell B. Robinson.

Meanwhile, other facilities on offer include a spa and wellness centre, office and retail space, and a variety of restaurants.

The second golf project in the works is Eagle Pine Golf Resort, also in Limassol, which is projected to generate state revenues of €200 million.

It’s unclear when Eagle Pine will open, but it will feature an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Graham Marsh.

Developed by Aristo Developers, the property will be supported by a clubhouse, pro shop and golf academy.

• Heritage Golf Club: Where links golf meets the sun

• Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas launch golf club in Florida

Guests will also be welcomed at a boutique hotel, spa, restaurant and several private residences.

The golf market in Cyprus is growing and, with a handful of new courses planned on the island within the near future, the resorts should benefit from an increasing demand.