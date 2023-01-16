search
Gear

FIRST LOOK: Cobra AEROJET irons

By James Tait09 January, 2023
The new AEROJET irons from Cobra have landed, bringing incredible speed and distance gains to the table with all-new tech. 

Featuring several new distance-enhancing technologies, including the new PWR-BRIDGE innovation, these irons have been developed off the back of the PWR-COR which you might remember from the brand's LTDx range. 

PWR-BRIDGE is a floating weight design that sits behind the face and supports the face flexion to unleash power and distance. 

• FIRST LOOK: The Cobra AEROJET drivers

Weighting 70g, it is separated from the face, body and sole of the iron.

The design positions the CG low to optimise launch and creates room for the body structure to flex freely around the PWR-BRIDGE, resulting in unprecedented ball speed and distance. 

To increase ball speed, Cobra has added its largest PWRSHELL insert with a new H.O.T. Face variable thickness pattern, featuring a 22% larger area than the previous LTDx irons. 

H.O.T. stands for Highly Optimised Topology and has been designed using artificial intelligence.

It has multiple 'zones' with optimised thicknesses and shaping to deliver a larger sweetspot for more efficient speed and spin across the entire clubface.  

• REVIEW: The new Cobra AEROJET could be the fastest driver

Together, the PWR-BRIDGE, PWRSHELL and H.O.T Face designs produce up to 10% more face deflection than LTDx, resulting in up to 1.8mph faster speed and up to three-and-a-half more yards of total distance during robot-testing. 

Feel is improved using a Polymer Feel System injecting polymer filler that encases the hollow area around the PWR-BRIDGE weight to damp vibration for a soft, forged-like feel and sound at impact. 

