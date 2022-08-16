search
Galvin Green launches new range to help boost your performance

Gear

Galvin Green launches new range to help boost your performance

By James Tait11 August, 2022
Albert Galvin

Galvin Green has unveiled its Part Two collection, featuring new eye-catching pyramid designs and a focus on sustainability. 

The new line of long-lasting garments features bold designs and has been geared to minimise the impact on the environment thanks to use of innovative Bluesign-approved fabrics and materials certified by OEKO-TEX Standard 100. 

The distinctive shape of the new designs, meantime, was chosen to challenge traditional misconceptions about the game. 

“The new range offers industry-leading performance and stylish design, with environmental concerns firmly at the forefront of our creative process,” explained CEO Nicholai Stein. 

Let's take a closer look...

Dason Galvin

Men’s Collection 

Headlining the new GORE-TEX jacket range is ALBERT, featuring small pyramid patterns across the chest and manufactured using Bluesign-approved fabric. Available in three colourways, the 100% waterproof and windproof jacket incorporates lightweight mesh lining, front and chest pockets, and a repositioned side seam for ultimate comfort. Matching the new jacket is the ANDY, available in a wide range of sizes. 

The versatile LIAM INTERFACE-1 jacket features the appearance of peaks on the V-shaped Thermore padding, and is joined by both the LEROY gilet and new windproof and water-resistant LANE INTERFACE-1 trousers. 

• Cam Smith responds to LIV Golf reports

The eco-generation INSULA range, meanwhile, features the new full-zip mid-lay DASON, new DEXTER sweater with Thermore padding along the chest, and high breathable VENTIL8 PLUS MAKAI polo. 

The latest SKINTIGHT thermal base layer range includes the ELMO long-sleeved crew neck vest, plus the EBBE leggings made from hi-tech fabrics. 

Mila Galvin

Women’s Collection 

The extensive new women’s collection includes the windproof and waterproof LENE INTERFACE-1 gilet, the 100% waterproof AILA - an ultra-breathable and lightweight GORE-TEX Paclite jacket – and the the new LEVANA INTERFACE-1 windproof and water-repellent trousers. 

The new MIREYA VENTIL8 PLUS polo, MARIE skort, MILA or PETRA shorts complete the range. 

• REVIEW: New TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedges

• REVIEW: This is the easiest club in the world to use

Junior Collection 

The junior range includes the fully wind and waterproof ROBERT, the highly breathable and lightweight Paclite jacket, as well as the soft and stretchy ROB hoodie and RUBEN polo shirt.

The full Part Two collection is completed by a selection of shorts and skorts, SKINTIGHT thermal garments, plus accessories such as caps, belts and even bandanas. 

For more info, visit the Galvin Green website. 

