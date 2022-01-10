search
Gear

NEW FOR '22

Odyssey introduces brand new Toulon putters

By David Cunninghame04 January, 2022
Odyssey Toulon 22

Already responsible for some of the finest milled putters in the business, Odyssey has bolstered its Toulon putter franchise with an all-new line-up of meticulously-crafted designs.

Odyssey challenged itself to exceed the extremely high standards of performance and pure craftsmanship that previous Toulon putters had set.

It's fair to say they accomplished it.

With a wide range of premium enhancements, stunning new head shapes, a new Deep Diamond groove face milling, a stunning Midnight Black finish, split forward weighting configuration, and Odyssey’s latest generation Stroke Lab shaft, this collection showcases everything that makes a Toulon Design putter so special.

Odyssey Toulon 22 3

The Deep Diamond full-face grooves are designed to control sound and feel by channelling vibrations. The face also features a medium-depth double fly cut to enhance forward roll and feel, creating what Odyssey has billed its "most consistent and best-rolling Toulon Design putters ever".

• Odyssey reveals unique Tri-Hot 5K putter family

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Toulon putter if it didn’t look the part. The beautiful black finish is played on tours worldwide and showcases the meticulous craftsmanship of these finely-milled putters.

Odyssey Toulon 22 4

Stroke Lab has been around for a number of years now but its benefits cannot be understated.

The multi-material shaft saves 40g, which is redistributed to the head and grip end of the putter. Stroke Lab completely re-balances the putter for improved tempo and consistency in the stroke, and this major-winning technology continues to dominate on professional tours around the world.

• New Odyssey putters will help you 'go to Eleven'

Rounding out the improvements for the 2022 line-up is an adjustable weighting system. Every Toulon putter comes with a new split-weight design that moves the weights forward and toward the toe and heel.

The positioning improves the inertia of the head, while also improving the consistency of impact ratio and forward roll. This equates to speed consistency and a seriously high level of performance.

Odyssey Toulon 22 2

The weights are available in a variety of offerings – from 5g to 20g – and in 5g increments.

There are eight models to choose from, such as the classic San Diego blade, the Atlanta mid-mallet and high MOI Le Mans design to name but a few.

• Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls get 2022 upgrade

Bottom line: if you're on the hunt for a premium milled putter that looks sensational and is packed with performance-enhancing tech, then the 2022 Toulon family will be right up your street.

Available: February 18
Price: £379

