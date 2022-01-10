search
HomeGearOdyssey reveals unique Tri-Hot 5K putter family

Gear

NEW FOR '22

Odyssey reveals unique Tri-Hot 5K putter family

By David Cunninghame04 January, 2022
Odyssey Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Odyssey Stroke Lab Odyssey putters Putters New Gear
Odyssey Tri Hot 5 K

Are you looking for a putter that will deliver the performance benefits of a mallet but you love the looks of a blade? 

If so, Odyssey may have exactly what you're looking for with the launch of its new Tri-Hot 5K line-up.

When it came to designing this new putter family, Odyssey actually set out with the audacious goal of creating classically-shaped blades that would out-perform a mallet.

• Odyssey introduces brand new Toulon putters

The No.1 putter brand in the game has moved the CG forward and leveraged new materials in ways that have never been seen before in an Odyssey putter.

Stainless steel, tungsten and 6061 aircraft-grade aluminium have all been meticulously crafted to re-invent what a blade can accomplish.

Odyssey Tri Hot 5K 4

Let’s start by breaking down the Tri-Hot 5K’s multi-material construction.

Built to improve performance by reducing the amount of sidespin on off-centre hits, Odyssey says it has achieved this through a 303 stainless steel front section that includes the hosel and face area. This material has been milled to an exact shape and weight, helping to keep the CG forward. This keeps putts closer to the original line, with a tighter dispersion and a far greater chance of going in on less-than-perfect strikes.

To help take forgiveness in a blade to unprecedented levels and improve forward role, Tungsten front weights feature prominently within the design.

Massive amounts of tungsten (over 120g) have been put behind the face in the toe and heel sections of the clubhead. The means the CG has been moved forward for improved roll, while also increasing inertia to over 5,000 IZZ (hence the name).

It’s a level of forgiveness that you’ve never seen before in a standard-size blade putter.

Odyssey Tri Hot 5K 2

The new Tri-Hot putters also feature interchangeable front weights. Available in aluminium, steel and tungsten, these removable weights allow you to dial-in your head weight to your own individual preference.

• Callaway unveils new Rogue ST drivers

Rounding out the clubhead design is the legendary White Hot insert - providing the feel, sound and performance that so many golfers have fallen in love with - while a red Stroke Lab shaft further elevates performance.

Odyssey Tri Hot 5K 3

The newest generation of Odyssey's proven multi-material Stroke Lab shaft features even better performance. By shortening the steel section, the brand reduced the weight by 7g compared to the original Stroke Lab.

They also made it stiffer and more stable for even more consistency in your stroke and your performance. 

• Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls get 2022 upgrade

By changing how its puttersare constructed, Odyssey has been able to re-invent how blades can perform. 

If you're struggling to get the ball in the hole on a consistent basis, we highly recommend you check them out.

Available: February 18 
Price: £379

