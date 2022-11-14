OGIO unveils 'Day of the Dead' designs

OGIO has released a new golf travel cover in an exciting, colourful design - featuring bright orange and red hues with a ‘Day of the Dead’ twist - as part of a new line of products.

The 'Sugar Skulls' range takes inspiration from the Mexican festival – a two-day celebration held in the first week of November in remembrance of friends and family who have passed away – and sees three popular, existing products brought to life.

These designs are perfect for anyone looking to stand out from the crowd.



Golfers looking to head off on their travels can enjoy the new design as the Sugar Skulls Alpha Travel Cover hits the market.



Priced at £140, OGIO’s smallest travel cover remains generously sized to fit both cart and stand bags and comes with extra room to fit items such as shoes, golf balls and clothes.

The Alpha Travel Cover has been released after OGIO debuted its most eclectic range of golf travel covers earlier this year with inventive designs including Whiskey, Terra Texture, Digi Camo and Warp Speed.

Elsewhere, the popular Rig 9800 is one of two other products to have been released in the Sugar Skulls design.



The bag, retailing at £270, has a huge 123-litre capacity and comes with a large compartment with adjustable boot dividers and a padded helmet chamber.

The SLED (structural load equalising deck) system increases durability and handling in the harshest conditions, as do the heavy-duty oversized wheels.

OGIO’s ultimate everyday companion, the rugged mid-sized Alpha 20L Backpack, has also been released in the new design.

Equipped with the durability and organisation you would expect from the premium brand, the bag features a dedicated laptop sleeve, two large water bottle pockets, a front-zippered valuable pocket and much more, and is retailed at £80

To see the full range of OGIO products, click