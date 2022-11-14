search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearOGIO unveils 'Day of the Dead' designs

Gear

OGIO unveils 'Day of the Dead' designs

By James Tait11 November, 2022
OGIO OGIO Travel Bags New Gear New Release
Ogio Skulls 2

OGIO has released a new golf travel cover in an exciting, colourful design - featuring bright orange and red hues with a ‘Day of the Dead’ twist - as part of a new line of products. 

The 'Sugar Skulls' range takes inspiration from the Mexican festival – a two-day celebration held in the first week of November in remembrance of friends and family who have passed away – and sees three popular, existing products brought to life. 

These designs are perfect for anyone looking to stand out from the crowd. 

• Stand out from the crowd with OGIO travel bags

• Ping unveils 10 new putter models

Golfers looking to head off on their travels can enjoy the new design as the Sugar Skulls Alpha Travel Cover hits the market.

Priced at £140, OGIO’s smallest travel cover remains generously sized to fit both cart and stand bags and comes with extra room to fit items such as shoes, golf balls and clothes.

Ogio Skulls 1

The Alpha Travel Cover has been released after OGIO debuted its most eclectic range of golf travel covers earlier this year with inventive designs including Whiskey, Terra Texture, Digi Camo and Warp Speed. 

• PING unveils i230 and iCrossover

Elsewhere, the popular Rig 9800 is one of two other products to have been released in the Sugar Skulls design.

The bag, retailing at £270, has a huge 123-litre capacity and comes with a large compartment with adjustable boot dividers and a padded helmet chamber. 

The SLED (structural load equalising deck) system increases durability and handling in the harshest conditions, as do the heavy-duty oversized wheels. 

Ogio Skulls 4

OGIO’s ultimate everyday companion, the rugged mid-sized Alpha 20L Backpack, has also been released in the new design.

Equipped with the durability and organisation you would expect from the premium brand, the bag features a dedicated laptop sleeve, two large water bottle pockets, a front-zippered valuable pocket and much more, and is retailed at £80 

To see the full range of OGIO products, clickhere.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - OGIO

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - New Release

Related Articles - Bags

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"All the same": PGA Tour pro slams fan's comments
LPGA star barred from USA over COVID status
LIV Golf confirms “multi-year” Australia deal
Has Sergio Garcia just confirmed the next LIV signing?
Pat Perez blasts Tiger Woods over LIV remarks

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow