REVIEW: TaylorMade P700 Series irons

Looking to upgrade your irons? Then feast your eyes upon the new TaylorMade P700 Series.



Comprising three new models - the P770, the P7MC and the P7MB - these irons pick up from where the hugely popular (and successful) P970s left off.



As a huge fan of the P790s, I was really interested to see how much of an improvement these new irons would be. How would they look? How would they sound? How would they feel? And who would they suit best?

Here are my some of my initial takeaways...



TaylorMade P770

The P770s look so good at address and, with a thin topline and less offset, they are seriously confidence-inspiring.



They have a hollow body construction with a Thru-Slot Speed Pocket and Inverted Cone Technology with a low CG. That helps to maintain fast ball speeds across the face on off-centre hits, making it incredibly forgiving.



It features FLTD CG which means the CG placement is its lowest in the longer irons and progressively higher in shorter irons. That helps to give consistent forgiveness all through the set using tungsten weighting, which, in turn, makes them easy to launch. You’ll be amazed at how consistent they are.



The speed foam has been replaced with the speed foam air, which I have to say sounds amazing off the face and feels so forgiving. You really can hear the ball fizz off as it leaves the club. These are a great option for a mid-to-low handicapper looking for maximum distance, forgiveness and consistency.



TaylorMade P7MC

Like the P770, the P7MC looks amazing both in the bag and at address. This iron is 5x forged Carbon steel, which uses 2.000 tones of pressure for fewer defects and, essentially, more consistency and solid feel.

I can confirm they do feel solid, consistent and are forgiving on off-centre strikes due to the perimeter weighting. They are seriously fun to hit and sound so solid when you hit them flush.



Thee are superb irons for a consistent ball-striker or low-handicapper looking for precision with a hint of forgiveness and workability.

TaylorMade P7MB

Last but not least, we have the P7MB, with its clean and sharp feature.



Like the P7MC, the bladed design is forged and features the same machined face and groves for maximum workability. Designed for low handicappers, elite amateurs or professionals, this iron promises consistency, control and precision - and trust me, it delivers.



The feel and sound when you hit it out of the middle is just so pure. The feedback you get from each shot is superb and you can really tell by the faceted muscleback that the mass behind the centre of the face really does back up feel on off-centre strikes.



In summary...

Three superb options offering distance and forgiveness in a shape and style to suit better players looking for consistency and feedback. TaylorMade have covered all bases ion their iron line.

RRP: £165 per club

AVAILABLE: January 20, 2023