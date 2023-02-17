13 big names not yet in The Masters field

Hello, friends.

The first major championship of the year is now only a matter of weeks away.

This year’s Masters will be the 87th edition of the iconic tournament and the field is already taking shape. Indeed, most of the spots have already been claimed, which is bad news for the players on the following pages.

Some of golf’s biggest and most famous names – as well as some of its most exciting young talents – have yet to nail down their place in the field... and time is running out.

